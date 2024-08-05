EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In 1802, Félix de Azara published a book called Notes for the Natural History of the Birds from Paraguay and the River PlateOn one of the pages of that work, the Spanish naturalist wrote about the yellow cardinal: “It is easily caught in any trap and lives well in a cage.”

More than 220 years have passed since that publication but there are things that remain unchanged, such as the extraction of copies of Gubernatrix cristata, its scientific name, to supply the illegal market. The strong hunting pressure on the animal and the deforestation led to it being categorized globally as “in danger of extinction” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and by the Secretariat of Environment and Sustainable Development of Argentina.

In order to carry out surveys, rehabilitation of seized specimens, release and monitoring, the country is carrying out the Yellow Cardinal Alliance, a mutual collaboration project between the Temaikèn Foundation, the Laboratory of Animal Ecology and Behavior (University of Buenos Aires and National Scientific and Technical Research Council) and Aves Argentinas, an NGO that has been working in the country for over a hundred years.

Since the beginning of the alliance in 2017, 232 cardinals have been released, 10% of the adult specimens recorded in the initial censuses, according to data from the Temaikèn Foundation on these birds, which live in the thorn forests in eleven of the 23 Argentine provinces.

A yellow cardinal, known as the “king of the spinal cord”. Temaikèn Foundation

“The picture of the situation in 2017 was that of a highly threatened species, with a large number of seizures and a high number of cardinals appearing in operations,” says Alicia de la Colina, a doctor in Biological Sciences from the University of Buenos Aires and coordinator of the Yellow Cardinal Project of the Temaikèn Foundation. “It has a big impact on trafficking because it is a bird sought for the beauty of its song and plumage. It is required as a cage bird in Latin America, but also in the world. The trafficking lines come from the United States, Asia and Europe, where they can be quoted for 650 euros. They always climb to the tops of the trees and welcome you to the forest. They are very territorial and that is why it is easy to capture them; the trapping techniques consist of placing a caller – playback type – with cardinal song.”

Once the Flora and Fauna Directorate carries out the seizures – in many cases arising from complaints from individuals – the cardinals are admitted to the Foundation’s Species Recovery Center. They undergo quarantine, medical checkups, and genetic studies to find out where they come from. “A yellow cardinal from the Litoral does not sing in the same way as one from Río Negro or La Pampa. Knowing and studying these differences allows us to increase their probability of survival. We also work on behavioral issues of the animal and its ability to fly. It is very important that they do not lose their muscles,” adds De la Colina about the bird, which in other countries in the region is known as the crested governor, golden cardinal, yellow crested and güirá-tirí (in Guaraní), among others.

The genetic studies mentioned above are essential for the survival of the cardinals because they allow for a precise selection of the release sites. Melina Atencio, a biologist from the University of Buenos Aires and a specialist in animal behavior, was one of the researchers who produced the scientific material that the rescue center uses today. “Molecular determination in research is basically a genetic study that allows us to know the geographical origin of the yellow cardinals that are rescued from illegal trafficking. In this way, we form what we call management units, which differ at a genetic level but also behaviorally and morphologically,” she explains.

In Argentina, there are three management units. The song dialects of a yellow cardinal from one unit are different from those of another; this can influence its reproductive, social and territorial defense behavior. In addition, the specialist affirms that the release of each specimen within its region is essential to preserve its genetic variability. “It also allows us to detect the populations most affected by illegal capture. By knowing the origin, we know where the highest proportion of capture occurs,” she says about illegal trade.

Specialists examine a yellow cardinal. Temaikèn Foundation

The work is also hard when they arrive at the Temaikèn Foundation Species Recovery Center. Although they are usually in good condition compared to other species – traffickers know their value and prioritize a healthy animal – they are adult birds that lived in the wild but have been in cages for a while, which “turns off” their response to predators simply because they do not have them. “When the release date approaches, we reactivate that behavior with predator recognition exercises. So later, in the monitoring in nature, we do not have any losses due to predation,” he says about the monitoring that is done with radio transmitters powered by solar panels and rechargeable batteries.

In this collaborative work of the Yellow Cardinal Alliance, the role played by Aves Argentinas and the nature lovers who form its COA (Bird Watchers Clubs), a national network that is essential for estimating the current population of cardinals, based on their censuses that began in 2015, was also relevant. They, together with national park rangers, game wardens and staff from the provincial wildlife directorates, collaborate selflessly and with great commitment to provide information and take concrete actions.

“They are carried out in different provinces of the country, where we know of the current or past existence of the yellow cardinal. The information from the censuses is used to support decision-making and to map out the places where we can release those that come from illegal trafficking. The distribution of the species is in Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. But this country has the largest populations,” says Rocío Lapido, coordinator of the Yellow Cardinal Project of the NGO Aves Argentinas.

Another great enemy is deforestation. Lapido believes that “one of the challenges is to create spaces, provincial reserves and parks, that serve as a refuge for cardinal populations. Today there is no protected area that provides shelter to healthy populations of these birds,” he warns. He also explains that in Argentina there are few significant penalties – beyond a financial sanction – regarding illegal wildlife trafficking.

A yellow cardinal with a radio transmitter installed for monitoring. Temaikèn Foundation

The Yellow Cardinal Alliance carries out releases twice a year. All the birds wear their identification rings. They were all rescued from illegal trafficking networks and spent four or five months in the recovery center. Being in the field when the cages are opened is Alicia de la Colina’s favorite moment: “In October 2020 we released a male. I recently found him with his mate and four babies. It is an animal that we saved from trafficking and returned to nature. There you are doing restoration: the population grows and strengthens. The result is good. And you feel that your work is worth it.”