EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Elpidio Palavecino offers a mate with sage in his house in Paraje Nueva Población, a hamlet in the province of Chaco where about 300 people live. Behind him, in the field, there are some standing quebracho trees, carob trees and many others of which only the stump remains, trunks cut at ground level. Until a while ago, the man who lives in the area known as El Impenetrable was dedicated to woodworking. “I was one who sold it. I was one who turned it over,” says “Elpi” -as everyone knows him- about the work he did with the chainsaw. This is one of the poorest provinces in the country and here the economy is based on subsistence: families have cattle and, when they can, they sell some surplus to obtain income. For a long time, clearing forests was presented as the only economic alternative to have a better quality of life.

The Impenetrable is the largest region of native forest in Argentina, covering more than 40,000 square kilometers in the provinces of Chaco, Formosa, Salta and Santiago del Estero. The loss of forests, mainly due to the advance of the agricultural frontier for cattle ranching and soybeans, is brutal.

Through overflights and the comparison of satellite images, the organization Greenpeace reported that between January and April of this year, 19,776 hectares were deforested in the province of Chaco alone, an area equivalent to the city of Buenos Aires, despite the rulings that suspend clearing already a Forest Law that is not enforced or that applies minimal fines.

Elpidio’s family is one of those seeking to keep the forest standing. As a result of the Entrepreneurs for Nature program of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, a group of 40 families began harvesting the pods of the white carob tree in 2020 to start a flour production venture. They made an agreement with a mill in the province of Salta and obtained the certifications required to sell it nationwide. The pod contains seeds, similar to a lentil, that serve as fodder and food.

Sacks of carob fruits in El Impenetrable. COURTESY

“The white carob tree is an emblematic species of the Gran Chaco,” says Guadalupe Molinaro, local coordinator of the Rewilding Argentina community project in the Nueva Población area. “Historically, it was a highly exploited and devastated timber resource, which is disappearing due to overexploitation. And it is a major link within the ecosystem: it copes with the consequences of climate change, controls the temperature, and its pods are food for native fauna and humans. Taking advantage of its fruit is an opportunity for genuine economic income, which can be sustained over time. The tree produces pods all year round. When you cut it down, it can take more than 50 years for it to grow again.”

Each tree is capable of producing between 50 and 70 kilos of beans per year, which are harvested from October to November. After a process of drying, light roasting and grinding, half a kilo of an aromatic and very sweet flour is obtained, which is easy to assimilate and which the indigenous peoples historically used for their subsistence.

“We always harvested beans here, but I didn’t give them the value that I know they have today. When I cut down the trees, I sometimes thought: ‘One day I’m going to lose my life here and I’m not going to earn anything. ’ If one of those sticks falls on you, you don’t come out alive,” says Elpidio, as he walks through his field. “It was very hard work and our only alternative. But I’m not going to accept any more trees being cut down. I learned to love nature, all the plants in the forest. Many of them bear edible fruit. I saw the tears of the trees when we removed their bark.”

Flour production is just one way to add value to the white carob tree and, consequently, to the standing forest. There are other food production ventures in the area. Alina Andrea Ruiz is a cook and producer of carob flour, as well as cassava and leafy vegetables. In her restaurant Anna, located in the Colonia El 44 area near the town of Juan José Castelli, she offers dishes with flavors from the Chaco forest. And she says that some prejudices about its consumption still need to be overcome.

Packages of carob flour produced in El Impenetrable. COURTESY

“The locals still have a prejudice: they think that carob is something that only animals eat. And that the families that consume it are poor and have no other options. We want them to take it as a native food; something that is within their reach and at zero cost. I would like it to be accepted and consumed for a better quality of life,” says Ruiz.

Although the restaurant’s menu changes every week, you can always find delicacies made from carob flour and other local products. There is carob ice cream, brownie, truffles, sweet flakes, pastries and baked goods. “We also make a carob maceration, using the same technique used to make whisky,” enthuses the chef, who highlights not only the versatility of the product but also its gluten-free superfood characteristic, without wheat, oats, barley or rye.

“Since it has no added sugar, it is good for children. Historically, mothers used raw flour with milk. Even because of the aroma, it can be confused with cocoa. Since it does not have gluten like wheat, it is worked differently in the oven. You need to have good timing for its cooking. It is a very nutritious flour. For me, the equation is simple: if we have trees standing, we will have beans. If there are beans, there is a chance of healthy eating,” says the chef, who is alarmed by the “serious deforestation” in her area.

When evening falls, Elpi invites us to walk around her field. Her mother accompanies us, and she is a living witness to the clearing of trees in the area. “When I was very young, they were already cutting down trees here,” the woman remembers. He pats a carob tree and calculates: “It must be about 200 years old.” On some occasions, he cuts down a carob tree in exchange for just a few items.

During these months, the tree begins to blossom, to sprout, to turn green, to give its all. Elpi says goodbye giving her reasons for keeping it standing. “When I think of the carob tree, I think of the shade and the freshness that comes from being under its branches. Here the heat is very strong in summer. I use the carob to feed the animals because alfalfa is very expensive. Now we make flour. It is better for my future and my work. I hope we can take care of the forest together.”