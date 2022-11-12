The women’s teams of Spain and Argentina met this Friday for the first time in their history in a friendly match that Jorge Vilda’s players will not forget. Even with the controversy created around the 15 rebels, as the Spanish Federation calls them, the women’s national team is in full reconstruction, but that does not prevent the fans from enjoying themselves and having a good time. And it is that Spain had no mercy on Argentina, which it defeated 7-0 in Melilla before 3,119 spectators.
The match had color and red-and-white dominance and the goals fell while Enith cleared the only clear chance for Germán Portanova’s players.
At 18 minutes Alba Redondo opened the scoring after completing a good triangulation of Spain in the area and from then on Vilda’s players did not take their foot off the accelerator. Argentina tried to react through Bonsecond but his shot went high over the goal defended by Enith Salon, who was making his debut for Spain.
Led by Salma Paralluelo, Spain scored again in the 28th minute through Maite Oroz. Before the break, Salma scored a brace to end the game against an Argentine team that was left without the ability to react.
The albiceleste players needed the rest, but Spain did not want any surprises and they came out with the same intensity after the restart. In the 50th minute Salma cut off Correa and went back to see the goal to score his hat-trick. Ten minutes later, Athenea took advantage of a ball that he hit the post to score the sixth goal on an empty goal.
The siege of Spain continued and the seventh goal ended up coming through debutant Inma Gabarro, who took advantage of a rebound by Correa to send the ball into the back of the net. La Roja was looking for the eighth while Argentina tried to score the goal of honor led by Estefanía Banini. But the marker did not move anymore.
This was the last friendly match of the year for the Argentine national team on their tour
of preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, while Spain will face Japan on Tuesday, November 15 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville in what will be their last game of 2022.
