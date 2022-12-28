The players of the Argentine national team had an intense year and will meet again in January with a view to the World Cup in Australia – New Zealand 2023. Here we review everything that was 2022 for the national team.
The group directed by Germán Portanova began its activity with the FIFA date of February against Colombia with two draws. In the first game, Ruth Bravo and Chiara Singarella converted for the final 2-2. In the second there were no goals.
In March, Estefanía Banini was once again called up to the national team for the second presentation of the year, which was against Chile, also on a FIFA date. In Córdoba and San Luis, the Argentine team played with the fans of the public from the stands. Argentina lost the first one 0-1 despite playing very well and in the second they won by the same difference with a goal from Yamila Rodríguez.
On July 8, the Copa América began in Colombia and the team had its first international competition. The albiceleste shared group B with Brazil, Venezuela, Uruguay and Peru. Argentina added 9 points out of a total of twelve and made it to the semifinals where they lost to the locals 0-1. In the match for the bronze medal and the last direct berth to the World Cup, Argentina beat Paraguay 3-1 with two goals from Yamila Rodríguez and one from Florencia Bonsegundo.
On October 6 and by FIFA date, Argentina played against Canada and Argentina lost 2-0.
Three days later, Argentina drew 2-2 against Poland with goals from Estefanía Banini and Érica Lonigro.
The last presentation of the year was in November and against Spain in Melilla for a new FIFA date. The result against was bulky: Argentina lost 6 to 0.
Once the official calendar ended, Germán Portanova summoned the local pre-selection team to carry out several training days at Ezeiza.
Next year will have three FIFA dates prior to the World Cup: from February 13 to 25, April 3 to 11 and July 10 to 18.
The first official meeting of the Argentine National Team will be in February in a friendly against Chile in New Zealand. The match will take place on February 17 at Auckland’s Harbor Stadium with a time to be confirmed. Later, they will play against the locals on February 20 and 23, respectively.
