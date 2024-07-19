EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

When she was seven years old, Guadalupe Carrizo presented a paper at her school’s science fair. The title she chose for that simple school assignment ended up being a motto and a commitment that marked her without her knowing it: “Let’s help build a better world by not polluting the planet.” Although she was born in a city, San Miguel de Tucumán (Argentina), she spent time with her grandfather who lived in the countryside. With him she watched the birds, talked about the trees… A domestic environment – ​​a symphony of the home as the poet Hamlet Lima Quintana once said – in which the preservation of nature was taught without giving lessons.

Over time, Carrizo studied at the Faculty of Arts at the National University of Tucumán and became a visual artist, with training in sculpture, painting, ceramics and textiles. That girl at the science fair is now a 37-year-old woman who tries to raise awareness about environmental issues through her work. One of her featured series is called Vegetableswith illustrations on paper with plant pigments based on herbicide-resistant plants.

The production, which was part of the 111th National Visual Arts Salon, rescues ten weeds -weeds, grasses or “undesirable” plants for the agricultural industry- as a form of metaphor for the environmental struggle. And as a way of questioning the current values ​​within the food system and the social framework.

Guadalupe Carrizo works in her studio with plant pigments. Diego Araoz

“Years went by in which I was unable to combine my environmental activism with artistic practice. In 2019, I participated in an art salon organized by a recycling center in Tucumán. I presented the project of a tapestry woven with plastic sachets milk and pet food. I received the first prize and that’s when I realized that my commitment came from when I was a child,” says Carrizo, who lives in Tucumán and Catamarca and is part of the environmental group Pro Eco.

Glyphosate contamination in Santa Fe and other provinces of the country led Guadalupe to ask deep questions about food and to study weeds with the idea of ​​printing fabrics with their inks. “I decided to make a fabric with an exotic plant from the forest. That’s how Aleppo sorghum appeared, known here as Russian grass, which is considered an enemy of the forest. But at the same time it has a great power of adaptability. In some way I redefined my attachment to a plant that represents resistance to agribusiness. I feel an analogy between sorghum and the socio-environmental struggle,” she argues.

Carrizo began working with these herbicide-resistant herbs and turning them into work materials in the form of inks, crayons and watercolors. He also studied their use as unconventional food plants. Weeds for agribusiness, plants good for our bodies. “They are also used in architecture, animal feed, medicine, basket making… They have a large number of unknown uses, but perhaps they do not respond to what is expected of the beauty of a plant,” he adds.

Aleppo sorghum, black branch, red weed, turnip, black oats and bitter grass. These are some of the weeds he works with. To obtain the pigments from these plants, he carries out a complex process that includes identifying and collecting the materials, maceration, decoction, filtering, stabilizing the color, thickening the inks and modifying the color. It is also bound with different components to make watercolors or crayons.

Some of the natural dyes of Carrizo. Diego Araoz

“I took courses on natural dyes, which are usually made with more stable and traditional pigments than the ones I use. I put this knowledge into practice with plants, which are more unstable and have less pigmentation. I am very surprised by the colours; sorghum, for example, produces a fluorescent green. The process requires being very meticulous; it demands patience and waiting, like cooking,” she says.

Using these techniques, Carrizo creates paintings, drawings, portraits… A whole range of imagery linked to plants, to environmentalist figures and to the territory of northwestern Argentina.

“The concept of resistance appears all the time in her work. Using weeds as a starting point, she speaks of social resistance, of minorities, of femininity and of sexual diversity. Guadalupe managed to effectively integrate her environmental interests with her work and with some elements of the culture and societies of the Argentine northwest,” said Romina Rosciano Fantino, visual artist, researcher and curator of an exhibition that Carrizo held in Buenos Aires.

In his series VegetablesCarrizo wanted to make a nod to the food system that governs her province and the rest of the country. “Some plants are criminalized because they reduce the productivity of agribusiness, but they are edible; they could be in our gardens because they have nutrients. They are not there because there are other interests,” says the artist.

When he talks about these “other interests” he is referring to the sugar industry – there are 13 sugar mills in Tucumán and most of them have alcohol distilleries -, the citrus industry and soybean crops, which produce large environmental liabilities and a high level of contamination by agrotoxins. “Carrizo’s work makes visible the socio-environmental problems of the inhabitants of northern Argentina and a good part of the country,” believes Alfredo Carbonel, one of the founders of the environmental civil association Pro Eco Tucumán.

Guadalupe Carrizo next to one of the wild plants in her neighborhood. Diego Araoz

Freddyas it is called in his province, marks as one of the pressing problems the state of the Salí Dulce River basin, which originates in Salta and also extends over the territories of Catamarca, Córdoba, Salta, Santiago del Estero and Tucumán. “The mills, mainly the sugar-alcohol activity, produce a large amount of industrial effluents. This organic load, which could be beneficial for some soils, is dumped into the basin and ends up in Córdoba. Large territories are used to produce sugar cane and fuel when they could be used for agroecological wheat or healthy food,” analyzes Carbonel, who also pointed out other problems in the region, such as the agrotoxins used and mining exploitation without strict controls on the environmental impact.

Guadalupe talks about some of her projects: flags with woven fabrics, portraits of defenders and victims of agribusiness, other pieces of graphic art. Crayons, watercolors, natural paints that come from the matrix of the earth. And she concludes: “To whom do we delegate food? I found a founding and study place in that question and in these works as a metaphor for resistance.”