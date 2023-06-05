EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

It was the year 2015 when the Argentine agronomist and researcher Jorge Birgi received an email with a question that fueled his curiosity: is it possible to grow vegetables in Antarctica? After eight years of research and development, four trips to the white continent and adversities of all kinds, two of the thirteen bases that Argentina administers harvested the first batch of leafy vegetables in 2022, with the aim of supplying civilian and military personnel. Today there are already more than 400 plants in hydroponic production modules and they are already planning to incorporate new species.

As soon as she received the email, Birgi (41 years old, Santa Cruz) began to work on the design of a production module, without knowing in detail the climatic conditions of Antarctica. There, in the bases closest to the mainland, winters can hit temperatures of 35 degrees below zero. Expert in productive developments in arid and semi-arid zones, the researcher of the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) and from the University of Southern Patagonia, he fully devoted himself to the project. First, through 3D testing. Then – with trips to the territory.

Jorge Birgi works in one of the hydroponic production modules in an undated image from his personal archive. Courtesy Jorge Birgi

As soon as he published the first studies of a 3D module on the Internet, the interest of the Joint Antarctic Command awoke. “They asked me to travel to Antarctica to see how people lived, what the terrain was like and what the conditions were,” recalls Birgi in a dialogue with América Futura. The researcher has just returned to the continent after a tour of the Marambio Bases – the best known and one of the most populated – and the Esperanza Base. It was in those two places where the hydroponic production modules were installed. Each one of them had 240 plants monitored in real time from a distance and managed by the same staff that integrates the Antarctic campaigns, which is renewed every year. This poses a challenge when it comes to training and preparing those who will manage the crops on a daily basis.

You have an e-mail, you have a plant

The email that gave rise to the scientific interest was sent by members of the medical team at the Carlini Base. “They wanted to know if there was a possibility of improving the diet of the staff, because fresh vegetables are not available all year round, they eat a lot of canned ones, which have a high sodium content,” explains Birgi, who worked during the development together with Vice Commodore Federico Vasallo, the Joint Antarctic Command; and Petty Officer César Ismael Araujo Prado, in charge of the Accident Prevention, Safety and Hygiene and Environmental division.

By 2019, Birgi had already developed 3D designs that had been validated on the ground: it was possible to grow vegetables in Antarctica. But when everything seemed to materialize, the coronavirus pandemic altered the plans and delayed them for two years, due to the fact that sanitary restrictions prevented access to the white continent. In 2022, with the summer campaign that supplies all the bases, part of the materials were sent. “You had to request permits, you are not allowed to do anything, you have to respect protocols and we raise the security levels,” says Birgi.

A group of researchers and members of the Joint Antarctic Command wait to board the Hercules plane that will take them from Antarctica to the mainland at the Marambio Base.

Courtesy Jorge Birgi

Before traveling, the seeds are subjected to analysis in the phytopathology laboratory to determine their characteristics and quality. The transfer is not easy either: they must be packed in double-bottomed jars that travel in high-impact boxes. “The challenge was to shape the work mechanics, the bulky materials must travel on the icebreaker Almirante Irizar, which leaves in December and returns in March and does not leave again until the following year. If you have to carry something big, you have to wait for the next campaign”, he explains. “Any delay forced us to wait another year.”

The production model is possible because land is not used, but is carried out in a liquid medium, which allows access to crops in places with poor quality soil, scarce water availability or adverse climatic conditions. In the case of Antarctica, all three conditions are met. “Although there is the largest reserve of fresh water, having water is difficult because everything is frozen,” remarks the engineer.

The cultivation times are also much shorter. During the investigation, Birgi and his team projected that there would be harvests every 45 days, since in the laboratory tests in Santa Cruz the process lasted 64 days. “At the bases, a lettuce crop takes 30 days,” he exemplifies, and clarifies that it is because the plants receive light and heat 24 hours a day. “Plants do photosynthesis 24 hours a day and therefore produce more.”

Arugula Pizza and Spinach Challenge

The objective of the project is to improve the nutrition of the civil and military personnel of the bases through the production of leafy species, with indoor hydroponic methods. There are countries that have crops with similar technology, although only for research purposes, such as the Eden-ISS project being developed at the German Neumayer III base.

According to Birgi, the Argentine modules supply between 140 and 150 people, who can eat salads in stages every two weeks. “For now we have chard, parsley, arugula – which is the star -, a variety of green lettuce and another purple,” she explains. In the short term, purple basil, green basil, spinach and radishes will be incorporated. The engineer clarifies that all kinds of fruits and vegetables could also be produced. “We could have strawberries [fresas]tomatoes, but first the crops must be evaluated and investigated,” he remarks.

Birgi, who monitors the crops on a daily basis from the mainland, explains that the vegetables grown there have a better texture. “They do not have any aggressive element that makes them grow in a differentiated way, they are very soft, crunchy plants,” he graphs, and tells that, since the first harvest, every Saturday in the Argentine bases they eat homemade pizza with arugula.

From left to right, auxiliary non-commissioned officer César Araujo Prado, from the Joint Antarctic Command, Jorge Birgi, and water specialist engineer Boris Díaz pose with the first harvest from the Antarctic Hydroponic Production Module 2, at the Esperanza Base, in March 2022.

A model to produce food?

In the midst of the crisis caused by the drought that is plaguing Argentina, added to the country’s difficulties in accessing water, land and electricity in the most remote areas, Birgi believes that hydroponic cultivation could spread and help not only to improve the quality of the food consumed, but also to save water, reduce pollution and guarantee fresh products in those areas that, due to climatic reasons, cannot be grown conventionally.

But, in addition, the researcher aims to transcend the needs of Antarctica. “It can be used anywhere in the country, from rural schools to remote communities,” he enthuses, saying that any fruit or vegetable can be grown, with modifications depending on the variety.

Birgi has a hard time finding words to describe Antarctica. “There are glaciers, frozen seas and snow, it is a beautiful place where hard work is done. He flashes back eight years and remembers the email that led him to plant vegetables in the most extreme place on the planet. “I don’t know what the final balance will be, but by applying technology that allows us to produce locally, we could save a lot. It is a system that has no limits, anything can be done”, he concludes.