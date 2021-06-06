A sentence appears with frequency in the comments section of a YouTube channel. “Escape from Latin America”, they repeat users when looking clips of a Argentinian residing in Europe: They believe that reached the dream of many youths, who want emigrate on search of a best lifetime. But not consider that there fled of the lands that saw it born.

Mateo Pomba have 33 years. And holds a extensive list of experiences around the world. Hailing from Santa Fe, moved to Brazil in full crisis of 2001, lived in Australia Y chili, and by the end of 2019 tried lucky in Estonia after finding it on Google: it arrived in the Baltic country and in less of a month got job and became a boyfriend.

It was the nine of the night of a Wednesday when Mateo spoke with Clarion. At his side was his partner Lisanna, from 19 years. At that time, they both rested in Hiiumaa, an Estonian island located more than 100 km From the capital, Tallinn. “This country it is as a town great, “he revealed. It is a place that reminds him of his Humberto Primo native.

Young. He was born in Humberto Primo, Santa Fe, and lived for many years in Brazil. Photo: @mateorauls.

The 2001 crisis and Florianópolis

In that small commune of the Litoral province, he grew up until he was 13 years old. “It was very cute life in Argentina, I did not complain about nothing“he recalled. But his parents, in love of Florianópolis when vacationing there, they imagined a future more prosperous. “My old man sold the home in times of 1 to 1 with the dollar. A month later, wine everything under. He will be sensed“, he recounted.

The family started from scratch in Brazil and founded a clothing business. “I learned to detach myself very Quick of the things“, Mateo warned.” I said ‘well, now I have to continue go ahead. I’m here and I have to support my parents. ‘ Get to Florianópolis, make friends, eat their food: rice with feijao. Drink guarana, put on havaianas. Join the local culture. I found it easy, I took it like a new one adventure“, he acknowledged.



Florianopolis. He had to start from 0 there, when he was a teenager. File photo: Mario Quinteros / 2018.

“Everything happened to me in Australia”

After receiving a degree in Business Administration, he flew to Australia: “I did it to add experiences. everything. I was builder: I did not know how grab the shovel, I threw because it was lousy. I also went pothole, bartender and worked with a cowboy doing saddles for horse: they came out perfect, maybe for my origins. Also, I went Baker: once I started talking, I forgot a loaf inside and it burned everything. The owner asked me not to come back again, “he recalled laughing.

On the other hand, he remained for a year in Chile, where he was employed in a multinational: I did business consulting. When he returned to Florianopolis, he felt that was missing something else in your ready.

I learned to detach myself very quickly from things Mateo Pomba

His life in Estonia

Mateo always wanted to set foot in Europe, although the nations that other Latinos usually visit, such as Spain or Italy, did not attract his attention. “I started googling ‘top countries for to live on Europe‘. And a list appeared: they were twenty, Estonia was in third or fourth place. I thought ‘Estonia? what is this?’. I didn’t even know what existed. I did not have idea from where was left in the Map“, be sincere.



Partner. They met through a language exchange app. Photo: @mateorauls.

The Santa Fe read more information about it and then put a video on YouTube of Jüri Rats, the then local prime minister. “The way that guy communicated, the things he said … I said wow. What mentality that of these people. There I already started fall in love from the country. The guy was talking about futureMay the country progress, go forward. The way honest, direct to express themselves. Something me attracted. And since I’m not into much scheming, I went there, “he revealed.

The adventurer got on the plane and arrived in Tallinn on December 22, 2019. “I arrived in Estonia a bit worried, I didn’t know if I was going to get a job. However, 20 days I hired. I went to the company: I made a interview and stay. Five days later met my girlfriend, “he said.

Mateo and Lisanna they contacted for the first time through an application exchange from Languages. The young Estonian, who studied Spanish, I wanted to talk to a native person. And he, for his part, needed learn the native language. “It was connection snapshot“, he told Clarion. At present, they live together in an apartment in the capital.



Matthew. He arrived in Estonia on December 22, 2019. Photo: @mateorauls.

“If you win a salary average (N. of R .: 1100 euros), you’re going to have a life normal Like everyone, “said Mateo, who now works in the sales area of ​​a company.

“Estonians are cold, closed Y rational. But once they gain confidence, you notice that they are honest Y loyal“He defined them according to his personal vision. “In Latin America we are more happy Y receptive. They like to see someone so cheerful. It’s a shock cultural fun“he added.

On the other hand, he and his girlfriend created a YouTube channel – it’s called “Mateo Raul“- in order to show all from Estonia. The clip in which they told their love story already added more than 600 thousand reproductions. “Lisanna was loves that there are immigrants latinos in this country. You want to help those people progress here, “he said.



Together. They created a YouTube channel to show what Estonia is like. Photo: @mateorauls.

Every day they receive hundreds of questions from Internet users interested to go to the Baltic country. Mateo, who has the passport Italian and can reside so permanent there, he explained that known Latinos who arrived with a visa from tourist, I know they postulated for a job and achieved to stay: “I have to share this with others so they know there is options“, he expressed.

“Escape from Latin America”

Mateo noticed that hundreds of users they wrote in the comments of his posts that he “escaped from Latin America”, a reference to the meme used among young people, tired of the economic, political and social situation of their countries. “When they put that on me, I part the heart. I don’t want them to be going through that situation. Everyone wants to have stability and make ends meet, “he said.

However, he was against the phrase. “I don’t think one has to escape of a site. You in Argentina can be very happy and have a life amazing, is my opinion obviously. My brother in Argentina is re happy, does not change it for nothing of the world. Latin America has many things good, there are many Europeans who move to Latam. It happens too. In my case I went to Estonia for a challenge personal, although in Brazil he lived very well, “he commented.

Mateo plans to continue in Estonia and continue adding experiences to your long list. “I see myself living Many years, I would remain his whole life, “he replied. This big town, as he called it, seems to be his place in the world.



Happy Mateo and Lisanna live together in Tallinn, the capital of the Baltic country. Photo: @mateorauls.

