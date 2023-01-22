BrasUp founder Facundo Cabrera holds up two sticks of organic charcoal. WILLIAM BILLORDO

The scene is repeated in any celebration throughout the country, from Jujuy to Tierra del Fuego. The Argentine barbecue ritual requires a few simple items to perform: a grill, meat, salt and, of course, charcoal. The vast majority is of plant origin and comes from native trees such as quebracho blanco, algarrobo negro, mistol and quebracho colorado, among others.

Eight years ago, the entrepreneur and industrial designer Facundo Cabrera launched a simply designed wooden structure that contained charcoal and a self-ignition system. It was enough to put it on the grill and light the fuse to obtain the coals that would cook the meat for the typical Argentine gathering. He called the idea of ​​it BrasUP.

“There was something from the original project that didn’t fill me up and made noise over time. I would go to the fields to look for coal and I would find thousands of bare hectares. And no one did anything with that situation. I thought there had to be something to replace coal. The aim was to end deforestation and generate income and employment. A sustainable alternative that does not depend on native trees and that is a good deal,” said Cabrera.

At that time and with that concern in mind, he traveled to the United States to share his experience in a program with 250 other entrepreneurs from the region. He got the city of Little Rock, capital of the southern state of Arkansas, famous for its rice production. Cabrera was born and lives in Corrientes, the main producing province of this cereal in Argentina. That experience, at the end of 2018, was a break in his life as an entrepreneur and he returned from the trip with the idea of ​​producing charcoal from rice husks.

“We started with a 200-liter oil pan with a shaft on both sides, into which we loaded the rice husk, made a fire, and turned everything by hand. But it did not reach one hundred percent carbonization. Then we put a motor on it and even so it did not reach the ideal temperature. At the end of 2020 we went from prototype to investment. The first carbonizer was a kind of Frankenstein. The big challenge was taking it to scale.”

Cabrera shows two of the bars of ecological charcoal that he makes. WILLIAM BILLORDO

The elaboration process that they finally achieved after a lot of research has as its starting point the roasting of the husk at high temperatures. After it is crushed, it is mixed with a natural binder and water and then passed through an extruder to shape it. Finally comes the drying process. The idea was to create an efficient and profitable product for the barbecue from rice husks, a product that in Corrientes is used mainly only as “animal bedding” and mixed feed with corn for cows.

“The product is made entirely of rice husks and we only add a binder for the final pressing. But we could also use other raw material, such as almond, peanut, walnut or corn kernels. Rice-based charcoal does not alter the flavor of the food and has even more durability than vegetable charcoal. The idea is to give the grill a product that is indistinguishable from charcoal. But, in turn, know that by using ecological charcoal you are contributing to stopping deforestation. You don’t have to take risks or give up the taste”.

In 2021, BrasUP put together a franchise business model and got investment from a Spanish group. As a result of the success of the initiative, it is moving its production to the Corrientes Industrial Park and will shortly begin the first franchise in Paraguay, with a production capacity of 600 kilos of ecological coal per hour.

“We are taking a piece of waste, which the rice mills throw away in industrial quantities and they did not know what destination to give it. We give jobs to many people, preserve the trees and help the environment. We give the possibility of making a barbecue without killing a tree”, says Jorge Giménez, BrasUP technical advisor and who was in charge of building the mechanical parts of the first carbonizer.

Advertising image of BrasUp’s ecological charcoal. WILLIAM BILLORDO

Asado is perhaps the most idiosyncratic dish of the country’s gastronomy and a source of pride for Argentines. Proposing a preparation without charcoal may be a “heresy” for some traditionalists. Cabrera believes that this custom will begin to change over time and that there is already a great acceptance by the youngest.

“When we created the box with the auto-ignition, some criticized us and said that it was a product for women, as if roasting was only something for men. With ecological coal, that retrograde ideology of the ‘alpha male’ does not go. The new generations understood it well. They want a change. They are the people who, for example, no longer consume carbonated drinks”.

complex controls

The average annual production of charcoal in Argentina is around 400 thousand tons. It comes mainly from the north-central region of the country (Santiago del Estero, Salta, Formosa and Chaco). The one made with white quebracho is the most sought after worldwide for its quality.

“In the country there is little sustainable forest extraction. What does that mean? That I take out of the bush no more than the bush will grow in a given period of time. That way, I make sure I have forest forever. If the extraction rate is higher, I demote it. It becomes an impoverished forest, with little tree cover,” said Marcelo Navall, a forestry engineer and technician at the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) in the province of Santiago del Estero.

Control by the competent authorities is essential so that forests do not degrade. “The controls are complex and they have a lot of holes that don’t allow you to say anything about what was the handling inside the forest. We should address that complexity and take care that it is not disassembled where it is not allowed. We could, for example, have a register of coal furnaces. The control system we have is late, already on the route”.

Navall points out that coal production is, in most cases, in charge of small producers, on a family scale of two to three furnaces per unit. This activity means the effective income of many peasant families who live in forest areas. “The charcoal is not the bad guy in the movie. As a forest engineer, I believe that the real challenge is to install the alternatives of a sustainable production. If the coal comes from a clearing, the forests are destroyed. But if this is not the case, they can contribute to the good management of the forest”.