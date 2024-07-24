Buenos Aires, Argentina.– Argentine Vice President Victoria Villarruel clarified that she wanted to “defend the Argentine national team and the Argentine people” after calling France “colonialist” and the French “hypocrites” in the face of racism, following the national team’s chant considered racist and homophobic by the French Football Federation.

“I have always wanted to defend the Argentine national team and Argentines, so I really ignore all other interpretations and I am not offended,” Villarruel said Monday in statements to journalists in the Argentine province of Catamarca (northwest).

Villarruel posted on social media last Wednesday a message of support for Argentine national team player Enzo Fernández, who is being questioned in France because during the celebrations for winning the Copa América on July 14, he sang a controversial song against the French, which was accused of being racist and homophobic, according to a video that circulated on social media.

“No colonialist country is going to intimidate us with a song from the stadium or for telling the truths that they don’t want to admit. Enough of pretending to be indignant, hypocrites. Enzo, I support you,” Villarruel had written.

Karina Milei, secretary to the Presidency and sister of President Javier Milei, went to the French embassy the next day “to explain that the unfortunate comment on social media was personal and that it is not the government’s position to mix sports passions with diplomatic issues,” presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said at a press conference.

The controversy left one official behind: Julio Garro, former undersecretary of sports of Argentina who was fired from his post after he said that Lionel Messi and the Argentine Football Association should apologize.

The discordant chant contains phrases such as “they play in France but they are all from Angola” and was made viral by Argentine fans prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final, which Argentina beat France.

The incident led to an investigation by FIFA and disciplinary proceedings against Fernández by the English club Chelsea, where the footballer plays, who apologized on his Instagram account.

With information from AFP