Argentina is living a fantastic moment in football after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022 since it has a consolidated team with many figures but it also allows them to add important minutes to young players who will be an important part of the future. of the Albiceleste. There are a huge number of examples in recent times, but the most obvious is that of Enzo Fernández, who was one of the great figures in the last World Cup, being the best young player and who helped him to be transferred to one of the best leagues in the world. as is the Premier League to play for Chelsea.
Now, taking this situation into account, there is an enormous amount of talent in Argentine soccer and, as in the first years of this century, much of it is settling in the best European soccer leagues. Next, we present all the Argentine Under-23 players who play in the top 5 European leagues which are the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga:
The great reference in this list. Undisputed headline for Pochettino at his Chelsea who will seek to improve performance compared to last season at the hands of the former River and Benfica player.
He left Vélez and headed for Pep Guardiola’s group without stopovers. He did not have the chance to add many minutes last season but, in case he does not go out on loan, his participation should increase.
The most important appearance in the last season. He already made his debut in the Senior Team in the last friendlies but he has everything to be a world star in the future. Erik ten Hag will give him a lot of minutes during 2023/24.
Another who has already made his debut in the senior team and who will have many minutes in his team, and in part due to the departure of Alexis Mac Allister. De Zerbi puts a lot of trust in the former Rosario Central creative midfielder.
The last to enter this list since he arrived at the Spurs in recent days for a millionaire figure. The London team has not yet decided if he will stay with the team or go on loan in search of more minutes.
He has received very important praise from Real Madrid teammates such as Toni Kroos. He was the only youth that Carlo Ancelotti took to the white team’s preseason and that shows a lot of his talent.
Son of one of the best coaches in the world and who broke it at Zaragoza last season in the second division of Spain but who will now be out of the field due to a major injury with his new team.
Another sale of Rosario Central in recent times came to a club that will give him filming and many chances to grow in football to continue his development as a player. Lots of talent on his feet.
Another appearance for Juventus and it is estimated that he will go on loan in search of important minutes to consolidate himself in Serie A. The player who emerged at Newell’s needs to establish himself and add minutes to make a leap in his career.
He has a fantastic talent and every time he was sent out he responded but his coach thinks that regularly adding minutes in another team could help him even more. He also has chances to stay in Turin.
Change of club for the 2023/24 season to reach a team as very good today as AC Milan. Pioli is expected to give him minutes at the start of the campaign so that he can demonstrate his talent.
He also changed clubs for this season as he left relegated Sampdoria to play for Hellas Verona. He can be important in this new team.
A true talent. He demonstrated it in the U-20 World Cup with Argentina and was loaned out by Inter to Monza where he will establish himself as a starter to add minutes and grow as a footballer.
Like his brother, he went on loan to Monza and will share minutes with Valentín. Two talented and to follow very closely since the position of left back is one of the least covered for the future of the Argentine National Team.
