The Qatar World Cup is less and less and the Argentine team wants to arrive in the best possible way. Lionel Scaloni is planning everything in great detail and there is already an agreement for a new friendly.
The rival will be the United Arab Emirates and the match will be played on November 16 in Abu Dhabi. This will be the last match before the matches that the Argentines have been waiting for four years and will serve for the coach to finish consolidating the team
It is worth noting that Argentina will make its debut in the world on November 22 and the rival will be Saudi Arabia. For this reason, a rival from the same continent was sought to serve as a test for the premiere.
Another option that arose is to play against Egypt, but in the last few hours the chance to play against the United Arab Emirates has gained more strength. and it is expected that in the next few days it will be made official.
It will be a game in which the players will be very careful, since no one will want to get injured six days before the World Cup, but it will also be the opportunity for more than one to earn a place among the starters.
