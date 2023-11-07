❌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England will play friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March 2024, this way they WILL NOT PLAY against Argentina.

🚨🇦🇷 The OPTIONS that remain for the National Team according to what had been reported:

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇩🇪 Germany

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇫🇷 France

⁉️ Which one would you like to play with?

— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) November 6, 2023