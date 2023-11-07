A few weeks ago, the possibility had arisen that the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni would play a friendly match against England at the legendary Wembley Stadium, in March 2024, with the aim of continuing to prepare for the world champions’ next goal. , which is the Copa América that will take place in the United States, between June and July of that year.
However, today it was confirmed that this will not be possible because the English will play two friendlies against Brazil and Belgiumnext March 23 and 26, at Wembley.
In this way, we will have to continue waiting to have an Argentina-England: it will be more than 20 years since the last confrontation between them, which was in the 2002 World Cup and ended with Argentina’s defeat 1-0, with a goal from David Beckham.
What is confirmed is that Argentina will play against European teams at that stage of the year. With England out, the possible rivals for this date are Portugal, Germany, Netherlands and France.
It should be noted that the South American Qualifiers would only resume in the second half of 2024, so AFA’s idea is to organize informal matches against top-level countries, before facing the aforementioned Copa América. Which rival would you like to play against?
Although the leaders are making inquiries to see which European opponents are available, the members of the squad led by Lionel Scaloni, and led by Lionel Messi on the field, will have to focus on their next matches, which will be against very complicated rivals: they will receive to Uruguay on Thursday, November 16 in La Bombonera, for date 5 of the Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, and then will travel to Brazil to face the ‘verdeamarela’ at the Maracaná Stadium, the following Tuesday. How many points will you collect there?
