#striped🚨 THEY WILL PLAY AGAINST RIVER

The dream of many ‘argentomontanos’ came true. Rayados will have a friendly against River Plate.

The duel will be in TEXAS in the month of January. In the note the information 👇🏻@mmdeportesmx https://t.co/kiLJviHJHv

— Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) November 18, 2022