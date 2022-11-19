After finishing their participation in the Liga MX a couple of weeks ago, the Rayados immediately broke ranks, however, the return of the albiazules to activities is getting closer, and as part of their preparation for the next tournament, the led by Vucetich will have a preseason on US territory.
In this small tour it is seen that they will have a series of important games that will serve to put the team in tune and get to the start of the Clausura 2023 in the best possible way in which the ‘Gang’ will start their way on January 7 at home facing Chivas in the ‘Steel Giant’.
For this reason, the preseason and the preparation matches will be a fundamental part to arrive as well as possible, and that is why Rayados would have already made one of their friendlies against an Argentine team official.
The Argentine team with which they will be measured will be River Plate, a team with which the albiazules have had a very good relationship in recent years due to the large number of players with a past in the “Millionaire” club and then have come to the regal.
Matias Kranevitter, Rogelio Funes Mori, Nicolás Sánchez, are just a few names of players who have worn the colors of both teams.
It should be remembered that they will be the first commitments of Martín Demichelis, who is the new DT of River Plate before the recent departure of the historic Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo from the ‘Millionaire’ bench, still without a confirmed destination or team.
The meeting is agreed to take place the first days of January, although the dates have yet to be made official. The history is only in a match that was played in the demolished Technological Stadium within the Movistar Cup in 2002, where the Gang defeated River Plate by the slightest difference with a goal from newcomer Guillermo Franco.
