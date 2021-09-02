The rain does not stop the work of those shortlisted by the new technical director Germán Portanova at the Ezeiza campus. The brand new coach summoned 29 soccer players to train this week at the facilities of the Argentine Football Association.
Who are the 29 pre-selected?
These are the players called by the coaching staff to train at the Ezeiza campus: Laurina Oliveros, Vanina Correa, Brisa Río, Micaela Britez, Julieta Cruz, Giuliana González, Miriam Mayorga, Eliana Stábile, Abril Reche, Camila Gómez Ares, Adriana Sachs , Rocío Montenegro, Yohani Masagli, Vanina Preininger, Daiana Falfán, Fabiana Vallejos, Agustina Vargas, Clarisa Huber, Milagros Díaz, Maricel Pereira, Romina Nuñez, Carolina Troncoso, Victoria Costa, Laura Romero, Estefanía Palomar, Nicole Hain, Yamila Rodríguez, Agostina Holzheier and Paulina Gramaglia.
With a view to the Copa América in 2022, the national team will have two preparatory matches against Brazil on September 18 and 21, in João Pessoa and Campina Grande, in Paraíba. This will be the first FIFA date for Portanova, who replaced Carlos Borrello in his duties. In addition, the matches of the South American classic represent the return to the playing field of the Argentine team after the friendly tournament played in the Basque Country in April of this year.
