The moment of truth is coming and the Argentine team beat the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in the last friendly before the World Cup. The team responded very well, there were individuals at an excellent level and the illusion is total.
Tuesday will be the debut against Saudi Arabia and may coincide with a historic date for the Albiceleste: after today’s win, they were one match to match the unbeaten match record currently held by Italy.
From the hand of Lionel Scaloni, Argentina he has gone 36 games without defeat and could crown this record in his debut in Qatar. It is worth noting that the last defeat was in the semifinals of the Copa América 2019 against Brazil.
Argentina today it surpassed Spain (35 victories between 2007 and 2009) and Brazil (35 between 1993 and 1996). The next step will be Italy, that takes a game difference and the chances are really high. They only have to win or draw against Saudi Arabia and then repeat the same against Mexico to keep the record alone. La Scaloneta arrives in Qatar on fire, goes for all the records and crowns it with eternal glory on December 18.
