In 2017, Boca opened their triumph at the Monumental with a prodigious free kick from Edwin Cardona. In 2018, in the final of the Copa Libertadores played in Madrid, a left-footed shot from Juan Fernando Quintero signed the all-time goal of the Argentine superclassic in marble. In 2019, for the semifinal of the maximum continental tournament, Rafael Borré opened the next success for River. On January 2, 2021 – a match that was to be played the previous year but was rescheduled and postponed due to the coronavirus – Borré himself and Sebastián Villa scored the last two goals of a tachycardic 2-2 at La Bombonera. Two months later, in March 2021, Villa scored again in a new draw at La Boca. In 2022, Villa took his streak to Monumental and converted Boca’s 1-0 winning goal. And already in 2023, last Sunday, Miguel Borja defined the most agonizing classic in history: in the 92nd minute, he sealed River’s 1-0.

In the absence of white, the colors of the Colombian flag also fit perfectly with the Argentine superclassic: blue and yellow for Boca and red for River. The Colombians – from Medellín like Cardona and Quintero, from the outskirts of the Antioquia capital like Villa, from Barranquilla like Borré, and from the Caribbean region like Borja – have been playing a fundamental role for seven years in a row in a match that has always canonized foreign scorers , especially Uruguayans, Paraguayans and Brazilians, but never with such a continuous presence and from the same country as today: they are the successors of a seed started at the turn of the century by Juan Pablo Ángel and Jorge Bermúdez and continued in the years 2000 by Radamel Falcao.

The Boca-River or River-Boca is part of the Argentine gravity system, but from its origin it tried to feed on goals from other countries. In their first official confrontation, in 1913, when the duel was still a regional classic in the La Boca neighborhood and had not transferred its importance to the rest of the country, River presented the debut of an English center forward, Arthur Herbert Thompson, who had reached Argentina in 1911 to work at the British Bank of South America. His time at the club would be minimal – he would play a couple more games and a few years later he would enlist as a volunteer for his country in the First World War, in which he would die in 1916 – but symbolic: River trusted foreign players to score goals against Mouth. And vice versa.

Boca’s top scorer in the official superclassics, in fact, is a Brazilian, Paulo Valentim, who in seven games between 1960 and 1964 scored 10 goals for River, one more than the modern hero, Martín Palermo. Although Ángel Labruna, from Buenos Aires and symbol of River, is the top scorer in the most antagonistic confrontation (16, in 35 games between 1939 and 1959), the carioca from Boca has the best average: 1.42.

That foreign role in the networks of the most anticipated duel had been born before, when Argentine soccer became professional in the 1930s and the Paraguayan Delfín Benítez Cáceres, from Boca, became the first great scorer: he drew attention in 1932 for scoring against him. in triplicate to River in the Reserve and was promoted to First Division. At the end of that year, he doubled his rival and began what would be his personal seal: he would total six goals against River, a figure that keeps him as Boca’s sixth top scorer in the classic.

In the following decade, the Uruguayan Severino Varela, who lived in Montevideo from Monday to Friday and traveled to Buenos Aires on weekends to play for Boca, scored five goals for River between 1943 and 1945, the same number that Diego Maradona would add between the eighties and nineties. One converted from the head -covered with the white beret with which he played- served for Boca to snatch the title from the most famous striker of River, Machine, but after a few years the Millionaires would hire another Montevidean, Walter Gómez, who would also specialize in scoring goals for their great rival: between 1950 and 1955, he scored five.

Already between the eighties and nineties, another Uruguayan, Enzo Francescoli, also reached those five official goals against Boca, the maximum number of a foreigner from River in the superclassic. There were times, until the early years of this century, in which Uruguayans and Paraguayans from both teams -Antonio Alzamendi, Rubén Da Silva, Sergio Martínez, Nelson Cuevas, Gabriel Cedrés, Celso Ayala and Ricardo Rojas- scored goals that changed his game. humor to millions of Argentines, a list to which a Chilean was occasionally added -Marcelo Salas, for River-, another Brazilian -Iarley- and a Cameroonian -Alphonse Tchami, the last two for Boca-.

A new Argentine tradition

Until the turn of the century, the only Colombian participation had been the opposite: trying to avoid goals. With 20 appearances in Boca from 1988 to 1996, former goalkeeper Carlos Navarro Montoya is the only foreigner among the 20 footballers with the most superclassic games played, but in the last 25 years a paradigm shift has come: Colombians first appeared in sporadic festivities and then They installed like a usual scream. In May 1999, Bermúdez –a teammate of Mauricio Serna and Óscar Córdoba in the most winning Boca team in history- scored the 2-1 goal for his team at La Bombonera, in the same way that in October of that year Ángel would score the 2 to 0 of River in the Monumental -and would repeat in the superclassic of the Libertadores 2000-. Already in 2007, Falcao would continue that legacy with the first goal for a 2-0 win for River.

Although from time to time there are celebrations from other countries, the continuous goals by Cardona, Quintero, Borré, Villa and Borja are the confirmation of a new Argentine tradition: the superclassics are defined with Colombian goals.

The leadership of Boca, in fact -in which Bermúdez and Serna second the manager of soccer, Juan Román Riquelme-, support Villa as a fundamental part of the team despite the trial he faces for gender violence. On April 18, the Colombian striker from Boca appeared in court during the day and played against Pereira at night for the Copa Libertadores. This Sunday, after yelling Borja’s goal -the continuation of Quintero and Borré-, River fans fired their last executioner shouting “Villa is going to jail”.

