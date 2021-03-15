The new generation of satellites, far from the canned pots of the beginning of the century, are increasingly light and compact. This technological miniaturization not only made it easier for private companies or universities to access this service, but it also opened the door to many companies that send these cargoes into space.

Perhaps the best known, for its economic resources and the development of new elements, is Elon Musk’s SpaceX. But it is not the only one. At the local level, TLON SPACE, developed Aventura-I, an ultra-light launch vehicle that shares many characteristics with two-stage rockets like the Falcon 9.

This national startup is able to provide the service of launching and launching constellations of mini-satellites (We are talking about cubesats and picosats) inexpensive.

The Adventure-I is a two-stage micro-launcher capable of carrying up to 22 kilos to a synchronous orbit to the Sun (SSW) of 800 km of altitude.

Tlon Space offers the service of launching and putting into orbit of constellations of small satellites.

The vehicle has 10 meters high, a diameter of 0.35 meters and weighs 35 kilos without load, fuel or fuel and less than one ton at the time of launch.

The intention is to dispatch private constellations of small satellites to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) – located at an altitude of between 500 and 800 km – to provide processing, voice, data and internet services.

Many of the technological giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft are turning to this global trend. they bet on having their own fleet of satellites.

“The services are mainly the integration and preparation of the small satellites in the launch vehicle, then their transport and orbital injection. The company will be in a position to operate commercially in the year 2022”, Explains Luis Monsegur, director of operations at TLON SPACE.

Aventura-I is a two-stage micro launcher with the capacity to transport up to 22 kilos.

The obstacle of these micro satellites is that, being so small, to be launched, are subject to the availability of larger ones and many times, there are several months left on the waiting list.

“One of our services is the dedicated trip instead of the shared or piggibacking. We are like a taxi that takes you to your destination instead of the train that drops you off at a nearby station, ”says Monsegur.

Protection of the environment is on TLON SPACE’s priority list, which is why the fuels used have been carefully selected, guaranteeing a clean and non-polluting operation, indicate the company.

Rocket size and capacity comparison. Tlon Space.

“The teams launched also have the necessary elements for its recovery avoiding any residue on the surface. The section of the spacecraft that reaches orbit re-enters and is incinerated without residue, thus avoiding the proliferation of space debris ”, explains Pablo Vic, one of the founders.

For the construction of the vehicle, the company has a network of suppliers made up of by engineers and scientists of high academic level, many of which have been developed alongside the project, reaching international standards compatible with the aerospace industry.

During 2020 the company started with the construction of five vehicles in order to carry out the sub-orbital and orbital flights necessary to comply with the integration tests of the multiple systems that make up the system.

The useful part of Adventure-1 is returned to the ground for reuse.

This year it made a fourth flight at 2 kilometers in which the operation of the mobile launch bench or PAD, the propulsion subsystems, and telemetry was tested. In addition to the Guide, Navigation and Control (GNC) subsystem and the recovery subsystem. On all occasions the vehicle was successfully recovered.

Space players

Currently, several companies are assembling infrastructure to start operating in LEO. This trend will intensify in the future and it is in this scenario that TLON Space SA appears as an important player.

“According to these forecasts, our market segment will multiply its size thirteen times in the next seven years,” they indicate from the company.

At the moment, it has already signed cooperation agreements with satellite service companies in Argentina, the US and Spain.

In the control room, the TLON SPACE team follows the launch.

“There are currently three private companies with launchers operating commercially. SpaceX is the most advanced and carries 22,800 kilograms, Rocket Lab can carry up to 225 kg and the Chinese company CASIC reaches a limit 400 kilos”, Points out Monsegur.

In the middle of this pitching table, a strip that transports loads of between 300 and 500 kilos, where SpaceX no longer navigates, costs do not drop from between 5 and 6 million dollars.

The idea of ​​this firm is to bet on the market of mini-satellites (cubesats and picosats) for this, it aspires to bring costs to 500 thousand dollars, thanks to 18 new proprietary technologies.

In this segment they concentrate 95% of current ventures, most of which are in the concept or design stage.

“At the moment, only the New Zealand company Rocket Lab and three Chinese private equity startups such as CASIC, China Rocket and i-Space have managed to reach orbit”, Monsegur underlines.

The pitcher about to be put to the test.

And while China presents itself as a key player in the aerospace world, its competitiveness is limited by US regulations, that prevent a module that has components manufactured in your country from being launched by an Asian rocket.

“In our new and innovative segment of ultra-light vehicles that aims to launch frequently and at low cost, we have been able to corroborate that there are still no private companies operating commercially,” Monsegur warns.

TLON has its industrial facilities located in the north of Greater Buenos Aires, where it has its own space port. There they find their plant development, engine testing and oxidant production, the Vehicle Integration site and staff offices.