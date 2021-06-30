The fixture of the Professional League of Argentine soccer has already been raffled: classics, dates, relegation and classification to the international cups. Everything there is to know about this tournament.
Unlike the Professional League Cup, this will be a classic free-for-all tournament. And since it will be a single wheel, there will be 25 dates in which 26 teams.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Mercado, Aguirre, Campbell, Tabó and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Guarded, Roger, Montero, ‘Quick’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Stove Football is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Chivas will seek the replacement of JJ Macías in another Liga MX team
With the possible departure of Mexican player José Juan Macías, Chivas would look for three players from Santos Laguna, where Muñoz, Ocejo and El Mudo stand out.
There will be no relegation, as in 2020 where the loss of category was not part of the championship. Anyway, the points that are added in this tournament will be part of the averages that will define the descents to the First National in 2022. There, the descents will be contemplated by the 2019/20, 2011 and 2022 seasons. Diego Maradona? It will not be taken into account.
There will be classics against lifelong rivals, reversing the localities with respect to the interzonal of the last Cup. In this way, River-Boca will be in the Monumental; Independiente-Racing in the Libertadores de América and Huracán-San Lorenzo will be played in the Ducó.
The tournament will begin on the weekend of July 16, and it is stipulated that it will end on Sunday, December 12. The calendar demands that there be three dates during the week, not to mention that there will be elections in the Argentine Republic that will also postpone matches on the corresponding Sundays. Will there also be postponements for FIFA dates?
Only the champion of the tournament will qualify for the Copa Libertadores 2022 (who will also play a tournament of champions against Colón, on December 17). Another two places will go to Colón, winner of the League Cup, and the winner of the Argentine Cup. The three remaining seats? They will be defined by an annual general table, considering points from the LPF Cup and the tournament to be played. The last classified will go to the playoffs.
Leave a Reply