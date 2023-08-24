Argentine soccer is one of the most exciting in South America since, weekend after weekend, there are surprises with “small” teams that defeat the “big” teams, but there are also other very exciting matches that always allow us to enjoy the best football in the land of world champions. In turn, a key aspect of this tournament is the fight not to be relegated, since there are a huge number of clubs that are in a difficult situation and do not want to go down a category in this highly competitive Argentine soccer.
It should be noted that this is a tournament that has a particular order since it is not played all against all as happened in the Professional League, but rather the 28 teams of the First Division are divided into 2 groups of 14 teams each. Those who go to the Quarterfinals are the 4 best teams from each of the zones that then begin to eliminate each other head to head towards the final that will be played in a neutral stadium that will be chosen by the top managers of Argentine soccer that will be played next December 16.
After Pablo Vegetti (Belgrano) and Michael Santos (Talleres) have finished as the top scorers of the LPF 2023 with 13 goals each, a new competition has begun that will not have them present since both have been transferred, but Córdoba remains sharp , because Lucas Passerini, Vegetti’s replacement, scored a double on the first date and already leads the new scorers table, along with Luciano Gondou (AAAJ) and another from the Cordoba team, Ramón Sosa (Talleres).
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
GOALS
|
1
|
LUCIANO GONDOU (AAAJ)
|
2
|
2
|
RAMÓN SOSA (WORKSHOPS)
|
2
|
3
|
LUCAS PASSERINI (BELGRANO)
|
2
