The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, began last Wednesday the dismantling of the State with the announcement of more than 300 reforms that change a good part of the political, economic and social ecosystem of the South American country. Without prior discussions, Milei reduced labor rights by decree, annulled dozens of laws, deregulated the health system, opened the indiscriminate door to imports, limited the regulatory capacity of the State and promised to privatize companies. The president made the announcement with all pomp, accusing his detractors of being an “ideological minority” that defends an “impoverishing model.”

The extent of the reforms remains to be seen. With the argument of the “necessity and urgency” of the moment, the ultraliberal decided to turn his back on Congress, the natural area of ​​debate in a republican democracy like Argentina. The country needs profound changes, there is no doubt about that. The economic crisis devastates the purchasing power of citizens and the loss of confidence in the political class is advancing dangerously. But that should not serve as an excuse to proceed without consensus. Structural reforms of such magnitude should not come from the enlightened pen of a president, but from the agreement.

Milei has embarked on an adventure that predicts very high social conflict. The victims who will be left behind have the right to protest. The official response has been blatant extortion of the poorest: those who do not agree with the changes and decide to go out on the streets were threatened with taking away the aid on which they depend, in many cases, to eat.

The authoritarian overtones of the new Argentine Government draw attention. If the opponent is an enemy, there is little room for political dialogue. Milei is overconfident. The 56% of the votes he obtained in the second round of elections last November cannot make us forget that his vote in the first round barely exceeded 30%. Argentines voted for change, but not for the subjugation of long-acquired rights, such as public health and education. Argentina is moving towards a “every man for himself” model, the reverse of the one that once put it at the regional forefront on social issues.

It is not enough to ask for help “from the forces of heaven” so that damage does not occur. Political parties still have a lot to say in Argentina. They must, in part, guarantee that the changes proposed by the president are constitutional, the result of a parliamentary debate, and in which those who will suffer the weight of the coming dismantling of the State have a voice. It is the responsibility of every ruler to ensure social peace, consensus and the balance of powers, without arrogance and listening to all voices. Milei has taken the worst possible path.