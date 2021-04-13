The coronavirus pandemic hit Argentine sports hard. And rugby was no exception. After a 2020 almost without activity and before a 2021 in which the outlook is also complicated, sports clubs and federations throughout the country face serious economic difficulties. For this reason, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) decided to allocate, as it did last year, an extraordinary and exceptional aid fund to support these entities during the difficult time that the whole world is going through.

The plan includes the allocation of 140 million pesos allocated to the 574 clubs that are part of the UAR and that they are distributed throughout the national territory and the 25 provincial unions, in the context of the continuity of the health crisis that especially affects the development of the activity both globally and locally.

The measure, that the board of directors of the UAR approved unanimously, implies an increase of 33 percent of the budget that had been allocated for this purpose last year, about 105 million pesos.

“In the framework of a situation that seriously affects the development of grassroots rugby throughout the country, we understand that the UAR must accompany the effort that each club is making to maintain all its activities. That is why we have decided to resort to the anti-cyclical fund , which gave such good results in 2020 “, he commented Marcelo Rodriguez, president of the union that governs the sport at the national level.

And he added: “This leadership wants to carefully follow the evolution of the pandemic and ensure that no club or provincial union is affected or compromised its continuity by economic issues linked to this situation caused by Covid-19,” the leader concluded.

The union also formed a working group to implement the initiative made up of its vice president, Gabriel travaglini, accompanied by the counselors John Norton, Jorge Bruzzone Y Juan Pablo Bello.

At the end of February, shortly after the national government approved the protocol presented by the UAR and gave the green light to the practice of rugby at the club level, Rodríguez confirmed that this year there will be no two traditional Argentine rugby competitions, the Nacional de Clubs and the Interior Tournament. And he explained that, at least in the first part of the year, it was going to focus on local and regional activities.

Thus, rugby has already resumed competition in various parts of the country, although not in Buenos Aires, where it still has no return date. The URBA had planned to start the lower division championships last weekend, but delayed the start due to new restrictions and growing coronavirus cases.

Those tournaments were rescheduled to start next Saturday, along with the Top 12; Although this Tuesday the URBA reported a new postponement and called a meeting with all the club presidents for this Wednesday, in order to discuss a new schedule.

