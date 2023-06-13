The Argentine province of San Luis has put an end at the polls to the longest-running family dynasty of Argentine democracy, that of the Rodríguez Saá brothers. Alberto, 73, and Adolfo, 75, have alternated in the provincial government since 1983 except for brief interregnums between their dolphins: María Alicia Lemme between 2001 and 2003 and Claudio Poggi between 2011 and 2015. The latter, now estranged of the Peronist ruling party and candidate of the opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio, was the winner of the gubernatorial elections on Sunday with 53.2% of the votes. The broad coalition headed by Poggi obtained an advantage of more than seven points against the Peronist Jorge Fernández.

San Luis, in central Argentina, is a relatively small province by Argentine standards: it occupies 76,748 square kilometers, inhabited by nearly half a million people. Throughout the last four decades, the territorial domain of the Rodríguez Saá has been so undisputed that that last name and San Luis became synonymous.

Adolfo was governor for five consecutive terms, from 1983 to 2001, and even became president of the Republic for seven days in December 2001, when the corralito crisis broke out. He was succeeded, between 2003 and 2011, and from 2015 to the present, by his brother Alberto. The political roots of the powerful family clan go back much further. Already one of his predecessors, Juan Saá, was governor in 1860.

Poggi, a 59-year-old accountant who will assume the governorship of San Luis from December, grew up in the shadow of the brothers. Between 2001 and 2011 he was provincial Minister of Economy, Public Works, Tourism and Chief of Staff. Having become his trusted man, in 2011 he fought and won the governorship for the Peronist ruling party. Four years later, he relinquished the throne to Alberto Rodríguez Saá.

Poggi has repeated the feat this time from the sidewalk opposite, with Cambia San Luis. His triumph has been celebrated at the national level by presidential leaders such as the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and his internal rival Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security. Through their social networks, both described Poggi’s victory at the polls as historic, an adjective also chosen by former President Mauricio Macri.

Behind the political change is the will to turn the page of the population of San Luis, hit by the economic deterioration that affects the entire country. Even so, the fierce fight between the Rodríguez Saá brothers has also been key, which has weakened their power. The dispute dates back to 2019, when Adolfo was expelled from the Justicialista Party and decided to face his brother in the provincial elections. Without the backing of Peronism, he came third, behind Alberto, who was re-elected, and Poggi, second.

Four years later, Alberto could not aspire to a second consecutive re-election and promoted the candidacy of Jorge Fernández. Adolfo gave up running again outside the Justicialista Party and opted to support Poggi, who won with more than half of the votes.

“The last 8 years of the governor were very bad. We went from having a third of national poverty when I finished my term in 2015 to being above the national poverty index. We have never been so bad in San Luis. The citizens are suffering from it”, declared the governor-elect when taking stock of the management of Alberto Rodríguez Saá. In a national electoral key, Poggi announced his preference for Rodríguez Larreta as a candidate for the presidency.

