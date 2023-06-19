Jorge Capitanich, governor of the Chaco province, during a press conference this Sunday. Jorge Milton Capitanich (RR SS)

The Argentine province of Chaco, in the north of the country, chose this Sunday between abstention and punishment of Peronism amid the commotion caused by the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski, investigated as an alleged femicide. Only 53% of voters went to the polls, the lowest turnout since this election was established, which functions as a large survey facing, in this case, the provincial elections on September 17. Those who voted chose to turn their backs on Peronism, which has governed Chaco uninterruptedly for 16 years. The opposition alliance Juntos por el Cambio prevailed with 42.6% of the votes, almost six points above the 36.8% obtained by the Chaqueño Front led by Governor Jorge Capitanich.

Capitanich did not see that blow coming at the polls. As in other provinces governed by Peronism, the bad image of the national government of Alberto Fernández and the blow to the pockets caused by a record inflation of 114% had made little dent in the governor, favorite in all the polls. Capitanich also underestimated the impact of his closeness to the Sena, the powerful family accused of the alleged femicide of the 28-year-old woman wanted since June 1.

“You cannot transform a police fact into a political one,” the governor told the media about the Strzyzowski case after casting his vote early Sunday. The big smile with which he posed in front of the cameras must have frozen when the results showed his mistake: it was the worst choice for Capitanich who first became governor in 2007. Since then he has been re-elected twice and aspires this 2023 to a fourth term.

Cecilia Strzyzowski, in an image from her social networks. Cecilia Strzyzowski (RR SS)

The Chaco capital, Resistencia, was the scene of a large demonstration on Wednesday led by Strzyzowski’s mother, Gloria Romero. Shouting “Where is Cecilia?”, thousands of people demanded that Justice find the young woman and that those responsible do not go unpunished. On Sunday, Resistencia was the epicenter of the defeat of Peronism. The candidate for mayor of Juntos por el Cambio, the radical Roy Nikish, took an advantage of almost 20 points against the candidate of the Chaqueño Front, Aída Ayala.

National Peronism left Capitanich alone. None of the candidates for the Argentine presidency went there on Sunday, aware of the possibility of failure and the damage of a case that seems to have many points in common with the femicide of María Soledad Morales, 17, drugged and raped. until his death by young people with important ties to the provincial power. Her murder in 1990 sparked outrage that contributed, among other causes, to the decline of the Saadi in Catamarca.

History can now repeat itself in Chaco. Emerenciano Sena, Strzyzowski’s father-in-law, is one of the best-known and most powerful social leaders in the province. Capitanich, best man at his wedding, has granted him huge public funds for social plans and the construction of houses in the neighborhood baptized without pruritus like him, Emerenciano. Justice investigates him as an alleged participant in the femicide of his daughter-in-law, but also traces his fortune on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering.

The last image of Strzyzowski recorded by a security camera was on June 1, when he entered his in-laws’ house with his partner, César Sena. The three are accused of alleged femicide, accused of having murdered her and of having hidden her body. However, the search has so far been unsuccessful and Strzyzowski remains unaccounted for.

Over the weekend they found a suitcase with burned belongings that could be his and the results of these analyzes and the last skeletal remains found in the Sena field, where a pig farm operates, are awaited. Chaco is in suspense waiting for answers.

