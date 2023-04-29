Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will travel to Brasilia on Tuesday to meet his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, government sources in the two countries told AFP.

The program for this trip has not yet been determined.

On Thursday, the two left-wing presidents discussed, via videoconference, the return of Argentina and Brazil to the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), as well as other issues.

The Onasor Federation was established in 2008 during Lula’s second term, and at that time it included 12 countries, most of which were led by the left.

Then a number of countries, including Brazil and Argentina, left this regional organization after the return of the right to power.

And Brasilia and Buenos Aires recently announced that they will rejoin Unassur, joining Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela, as well as Peru, which has suspended its membership.

Lula’s return to power in January, after his electoral victory over his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, marked the resumption of Brazilian efforts for regional integration.

The Brazilian president chose his neighbor and ally, Argentina, for his first trip abroad.

Brasilia has rejoined the group of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC has 33 member states), from which Bolsonaro expelled him.