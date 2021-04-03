The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, announced yesterday that he has tested positive for covid-19 to which he underwent after registering symptoms compatible with the disease and more than a month after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. “At the end of today (Friday), after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test whose result was positive,” reported Fernández through his Twitter account .

The president, who turned 62 this Friday, has been isolated preventively although he clarified that he is “physically well.” “Although I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, I am also in good spirits,” he said.

The Argentine president has received two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, the first of them received on January 21 and the second on February 11. “Although we are awaiting confirmation through a PCR, I am already isolated, complying with the current protocol and following the instructions of my personal doctor,” concluded the president.

Argentina faces a second wave of coronavirus with a sustained escalation of infections. According to official data, the South American country, of 44 million inhabitants, has more than 2.3 million infections and 56,023 deaths from covid-19.