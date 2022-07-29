The galloping inflation that drags Argentina towards impoverishment has led the president, Alberto Fernández, to carry out the third remodeling of his Government in just two months. The Ministry of Economy, the greatest exponent of the prevailing instability in an Executive weighed down by the fractures between the Kirchnerist wing and Peronism, has had three officials in less than 30 days. The last one, appointed on Thursday by the head of state, is the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa. But he will not be like his predecessors, but a “super minister” with unprecedented powers to save the country from ruin.

At 50 years old, this lawyer by profession will not only bring together the portfolio of Economy, but also that of Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries. Fernández’s intention, according to the Télam agency, is to achieve “better operation and management.” In short, that Massa has the capacity to command to take the necessary measures in order to correct the strong imbalances that threaten growth and hit the pockets of Argentines hard.

The designation took place while thousands of people marched to the Casa Rosada, the seat of the Presidency, to demand the establishment of a “universal salary” equivalent to two basic food baskets, about 67,000 pesos (480 euros) for all people with low income. Society, increasingly dissatisfied with the Executive’s management, demands solutions, cornered by one of the highest inflation rates in the world. Proof of this is that the rate accumulated in the first semester was already 36.2% and only in June the interannual rate climbed to 64%. As a result, poverty now reaches 37% of the population.

Although the Peronist General Confederation of Labor applauded Massa’s appointment, the conservative opposition and even voices on the left question his election. “He is not a person who generates trust,” said Patricia Bullrich, president of the Republican Proposal, a party that is part of the right-wing alliance Together for Change. The Radical Civic Union and the Civic Coalition positioned themselves along the same lines, assuring that he “enjoys a moral inability to exercise.” Meanwhile, progressive deputy Myriam Bregman even described him as “a friend of corporations.”

Faced with criticism, the Argentine president highlighted the “vision, capacity and experience” of his future “super minister”, who will not be able to take office until “a special session” is convened on Tuesday to appoint the new head of Parliament. In any case, Massa is still a fractious and changeable figure, since he was chief of staff in the mandate of Cristina Kirchner, between 2008 and 2009, but then he became a fierce opponent until he allied himself with her again. to defeat former liberal ruler Mauricio Macri in the 2019 elections.

next steps



Massa anticipated this Friday that on Wednesday, one day after his inauguration, he will announce a “set of measures” that keep the financial and stock market on the lookout. Not in vain, the country is also facing a serious currency crisis and is committed to a fiscal adjustment agreed with the International Monetary Fund after refinancing a debt of 44,000 million dollars.

The “super minister” will replace Silvina Batakis, who has barely lasted three weeks in the Ministry of Economy and will now become the president of Banco Nación. During her brief tenure, the price of the US dollar grew 40% against the Argentine peso. For their part, the until now heads of Development and Agriculture, Daniel Scioli and Julián Domínguez, will leave their respective positions.

The remodeling of the cabinet was completed with the appointment of deputy Carlos Castagneto as head of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues. He replaces Mercedes Marcó del Pont, who will occupy the position of Director of Strategic Affairs.

The last changes in the Argentine government occurred at the beginning of July, when Martín Guzmán resigned as Minister of Economy. A month earlier he had left the Matías Kulfas Productive Development portfolio. Both were men close to the president’s moderate Peronism and highly questioned by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.