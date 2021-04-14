The Argentine Political Club ratified this Wednesday its support for the project to implement the single paper ballot (BUP) as of the next legislative elections.

In a brief statement, the entity explained: “We urge the National Congress to unify the projects presented by different blocks on this issue, and approve it as soon as possible, leaving aside speculation and sectoral interests.”

Along the same lines, he concluded: “Reasons budgetary and transparency electoral -and in the current context also very important health reasons- advise that Argentina adopt the BUP, thus joining most of the democracies of the developed world and of Latin America, which already use this system. “

Days ago, deputies from different parties had presented a bill in the Chamber of Deputies to implement the single ballot, which would soon be replicated in the Senate.

They are legislators Gustavo Menna (UCR), Graciela Ocaña (Public Trust), Enrique Estevez (PS), Mayda Cresto (PJ), Marcela Campagnoli (Civic Coalition), Brenda Austin (UCR), Omar De Marchi (Pro) Ingrid Jetter (Pro) and Paulo Cassinerio (PJ), who had authored other bills related to the matter and agreed on an initiative that favors the adoption of a system with a single ballot for all national categories.

The last national elections were held in 2019 and Alberto Fernández was proclaimed the winner. Photo: García-Rosario

“This year’s elections are a good opportunity to advance in improving institutional quality through the Single Paper Ballot, which is better in terms of transparency, reduces public spending, and is also superior in health terms, since it generates less manipulation of the votes “, explained days ago the national deputy of the socialist bloc, Enrique Estévez.

As reported by the Political Action Network on its website, Argentina is one of “the few democracies” in which the system of voting with partisan ballot persists.

The benefits



The entity also argued that the adoption of the single ballot, which has already been used successfully in Santa Fe and in Córdoba, it would be “an important contribution” towards the improvement of the Argentine electoral system. And highlights the following benefits:

–Reduce financial resources necessary to print ballots and the human resources necessary to distribute them and exercise supervision.

–More accurately represents voters’ choice by conjuring practices such as the so-called “chain vote” or the adulteration, destruction or theft of ballots.

–Avoid ballot printing multiplications and makes unnecessary the specific allocation to political parties destined to finance the printing of these.

–Helps to preserve the environment and the fight against climate change by substantially reducing the use of paper.

-It is much more compatible with the care and social distancing requirements demanded by the coronavirus pandemic.

