England football has always been one of the most competitive in the world in which it is very difficult to shine and be a figure but only a few players have become idols of their respective clubs. As for the Argentines, there is a special relationship with the English, taking into account the war for the Malvinas Islands and every action that an Argentine takes on British soil is seen with different eyes. For this very reason, being an idol in English football and being Argentine is for a privileged few.
Throughout the history of the best football in the British Isles, 88 Argentines have passed through its fields and the recently transferred Enzo Fernández will become the 89th Argentine to play a Premier League match. The former River Plate and Benfica player will have a huge responsibility under his back since he became the most expensive signing for an English club and he will have to prove that he is up to the €121 million they paid for him.
Next we are going to review the Argentines who are idols in English football:
Historic Argentine midfielder who was world champion in 1978 and shone at Tottenham as he won three titles with the London institution. He is currently still linked to the London team.
The side that emerged in San Lorenzo was a key player in Manchester City’s first great years of glory on the right side. He is very loved by the city fans who always cheer when he approaches the stadium. He scored a goal on that historic day against QPR
Kun is City’s greatest idol. He arrived from Atlético Madrid and from the outset he began to leave his mark on the sky-blue club. He scored the most important goal in the team’s history against QPR to give them the Premier League title after 44 years. He is the top scorer in the club’s history and has a statue outside the stadium.
He was captain and idol of Newcastle when the Magpies were not in the best positions in the Premier League table. Whenever he was available, he left everything on the field of play and that was appreciated by the Newcastle fans.
He arrived at West Ham with the aim of saving it from relegation and he succeeded. With very little time at the London club, he became an idol for his fans. His goals will always remain in the memory of the Hammers. He also played for and won titles for Manchester City and United.
The player from the Argentine National Team arrived at Brighton very recently but became an idol in the club because of his high level but also because he became the first player to become world champion played for the Seagulls.
Despite having arrived at the start of the 2022/23 season, the world champion is already an idol in Manchester for having given everything in every game he played with the red team. He already wrote songs about it related to Argentina and his new nickname “the Butcher”.
There are players who are on their way to leaving a mark on English football like Emiliano Martínez or Julián Álvarez, there are others who played a good number of Premier League games but could not fully enter the hearts of English fans like Juan Sebastián Verón or Javier Mascherano.
Can Enzo Fernandez join this list?
