The truce in Argentina for the world championship won by the soccer team was short-lived. The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday against the government of the Peronist Alberto Fernández in the battle it maintains with the city of Buenos Aires, in the hands of the opposition, for the distribution of funds collected through taxes and the decision has revived the tension politics. The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, favored by the ruling, announced that due to the increase in municipal income, he will eliminate the tax on credit cards. The Argentine president and some Peronist governors harshly criticized a sentence that, in their opinion, reinforces the inequality between the provinces.

The central government is the main tax collector in Argentina. Part of these funds, the so-called co-participants, is later redistributed to the provinces in a discretionary manner, which makes it a political tool. In 2016, Mauricio Macri increased by decree the funds received by the city of Buenos Aires from 1.40% of the total to 3.75%, a valuable help for Rodríguez Larreta, the political dolphin and his successor at the head of the Buenos Aires mayor’s office . In 2019, Peronism regained the Presidency but the capital continued in the hands of the opposition and Fernández reduced the total amount of taxes allocated to the richest district in the country to 2.32%. The ruling of the Supreme Court is a boost to the municipal government, which it orders to hand over 2.95%.

“Every day, starting today, we should be receiving the funds. It’s automatic, what’s called a drip, not that you have to sign a check. Tonight we will find out if they are complying with it,” Rodríguez Larreta said this Thursday in dialogue with the A24 news channel. The mayor of Buenos Aires was convinced that the Government will abide by the court order because the Supreme Court has the last word, “there is no other instance.”

Macri celebrated the sentence in an electoral key by assuring that “the arrogance of those who want to take away the laws and institutions to drown their opponents is ending. The end of populism is getting closer.” In 2023 there are general and provincial elections in Argentina and the opposition is excited about a victory given the harsh economic situation that the country is going through and the terrible image of the government headed by Fernández.

“unlucky day”

The Argentine president accused the coup delivered by Justice. “It is a dark day for federalism due to this tremendous ruling that the Court has issued, which generates great inequality between the most opulent city in the country and the rest,” Fernández criticized hours after the sentence. The president heads this Thursday to a summit of provincial governors in which he seeks to curb the discomfort of many of them. The judicial decision may affect the 2023 budgets, marked by the appointment at the polls.

Kirchnerism has interpreted the sentence as a new meddling of justice in the political arena and has reopened the war against the Judiciary headed by the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. As a result of his sentence to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for corruption, Kirchner accused them of being “a parallel State and a mafia” and his words resonated this Thursday in the mouths of other leaders of the ruling Frente de Todos.

“[El fallo] it is an attack against federalism and against democracy,” said Axel Kicillof, governor of the province of Buenos Aires and former Minister of Economy under Kirchner. “It seems very important to me that we make it clear that the issue is democracy or the mafia, federalism or the mafia,” added the governor of Argentina’s largest and most populous province.

Also a Kirchner supporter, Jorge Capitanich, governor of Chaco, one of the poorest regions in the country, is among those who oppose complying with the provisions of the highest court of justice. “The President of the Nation must ignore this ruling because objectively it is a constitutional attribution of article 99, and it does not depend on an arbitrary and discretionary judicial interference,” Capitanich wrote on Twitter. The Chaco governor accused the judges of being co-opted by economic power and called for a political trial so that the magistrates “account for their actions so that essential principles are never again violated.”

