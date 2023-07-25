Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in archive images. Reuters/AFP

The main opposition alliance in Argentina, Together for Change, wanted to show this Sunday signs of truce in the internal one that confronts the two presidential candidates of the conservative coalition. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich went to the city of Córdoba, the second most populous in the country, to support their candidate in the municipal election, Rodrigo de Loredo. But the defeat against the Peronist Daniel Passerini overshadowed the staging of unity. “I made them come to fart [en vano]”, said De Loredo, who joked that he had summoned the main leaders of the opposition alliance, who were on stage, for a defeat.

After nine at night, De Loredo admitted defeat and congratulated Passerini, who obtained 47.7% of the votes. On one side was Rodríguez Larreta, the current head of the Government of Buenos Aires, and on the other Bullrich, who was Mauricio Macri’s Minister of Security (2015-2019). The first represents the more moderate wing of the coalition that makes up the PRO –the party of former President Macri–, the Radical Civic Union, the Civic Coalition and the Federal Republican Meeting. The second, which promises to “go for everything”, has the support of the former president.

Whoever wins in the primaries on August 13 – most polls are more favorable to Bullrich – will participate in the final race against the Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa, in October. The internship between the Buenos Aires head of government and the former Minister of Security has been tense and has been marked by differences such as the extension or not of the alliance to figures from other ideological spectrums. There have been few times they have been shown together. One of the most recent occurred a month ago, when the coalition leadership showed its support for the governor of Jujuy and Rodríguez Larreta’s running mate, Gerardo Morales, after the repression of protests in that province.

This Sunday, before going on stage, Rodríguez Larreta and Bullrich had met in the bunker where they were waiting for the results, but they had avoided being photographed there, according to national media reports. “They will always see me on the side of promoting unity,” Rodríguez Larreta had told the journalists present. “We come to embrace Rodrigo de Loredo and all the people of Cordoba no matter what happens,” Bullrich had said, according to the newspaper. Clarion. Other coalition leaders had conveyed similar messages: that “there is no enmity” and that they will be “through thick and thin.”

Then the results were known. The Peronist candidate obtained 47.7% of the votes and that of Together for Change, 40%. Abstention among the 1.13 million voters that the city has was 40%, a high figure considering that in Argentina voting is compulsory.

Loredo thanked Rodríguez Larreta, Bullrich and the rest of the leaders of Juntos por el Cambio for having gone to Córdoba “with a lot of responsibility” and then he pronounced the phrase that all the national media reported this Monday, “I made them come to the fart”. Rodríguez Larreta smiled and shook his head; Bullrich too and patted him on the back. “No no. Not at all. We are an expression that respects democracy and that understands that Together for Change continues to be the alternative cultural option to Kirchnerism in Argentina,” De Loredo clarified.

The opposition had the photo, but not the triumph that some polls had predicted. The city of Córdoba has been governed since 2019 by Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, an alliance with a Peronist majority that distances itself from Vice President Cristina Kirchner. The province of Córdoba, one of the most conservative in the country, is also led by that coalition. In June, the Peronist Martín Llaryora, the current mayor of the Cordovan capital, won the provincial elections. This Sunday, Llaryora ironized about the visit of the opposition leaders: “They come to visit and every day they give you a class on governance, anyone governs in the richest and most subsidized district in Argentina. Come rule in the interior”.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.