The center-right opposition coalition Together for Change seeks to regain momentum in the electoral campaign for the presidency of Argentina after a resounding provincial victory this Sunday in Santa Fe, the country’s third electoral district. The gubernatorial candidate for the conservative alliance, Maximiliano Pullaro, won with 58.4% of the votes, almost double that of the second, the Peronist Marcelo Lewandowski (30.8%). With this defeat, there are five provinces that have ceased to be under the control of Peronism in 2023. In recent months, it also lost in San Juan, San Luis, Chubut and Santa Cruz.

The comfortable victory of Together for Change in Santa Fe will also allow it to have a majority in the two provincial chambers, both in Deputies and in the Senate.

Narcocriminality

The closest electoral battle took place in Rosario, the third most populated city in Argentina and the scene of a serious security crisis due to the expansion of drug-criminal violence. Mayor Pablo Javkin was re-elected by a three-point margin against Juan Monteverde, from Ciudad Futura, allied with Peronism, despite citizen discontent with a problem that has worsened in the last four years.

So far in 2023, 195 homicides have already been recorded in the city and its periphery, according to local media. The latest murder occurred early Monday morning. A 15-year-old teenager was shot dead in the western area of ​​Rosario, in what was considered a new attack by hitmen.

The presidential candidate for Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich, appeared with Pullaro on stage and expressed her hope that the good results obtained in Santa Fe give new vigor to her electoral campaign. “It is now Argentines, and it is forever. We can banish Kirchnerism that did so much damage to our country,” said Bullrich. “There is less and less to go. Real change, the only real change, is underway. Let’s go!,” she added.

The reading of the conservative candidate contrasts with the electoral dynamics registered to date. Together for Change and some local forces have managed to wrest historic provinces from Peronism in recent months, but voters have not kept their vote in the national elections.

This Sunday, the candidate linked to the extreme right of Javier Milei, Edelvino Bodoira, obtained just over 6% of the votes. A month ago, however, Milei was the presidential candidate with the most votes in the primaries held in this province. In some municipalities, the leader of the far-right party La Libertad Avanza obtained up to 40% of the votes.

Since the primaries, Bullrich has tried to close the wounds caused by the internal war and obtain the support of the entire coalition to face the electoral campaign. So far he has not achieved it. The founder and maximum reference of Together for Change, former president Mauricio Macri, has maintained a certain ambiguity, with praise exchanged towards and from Milei, and the polls detect a flight of votes towards the ultra-liberal economist who, if not stopped, would leave her. outside of an eventual second round in November.

