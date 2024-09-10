The Argentine national team lost to Colombia 2-1 in the heat of Barranquilla. The goals for the home team were scored by Mosquera and Jámes Rodríguez, from a penalty, while González had temporarily equalised for the albiceleste.
In any case, Argentina continues to lead the standings of the South American Qualifiers with 18 points, closely followed by Colombia, which has 16.
Argentina played against Chile on Thursday, September 5 and this Tuesday, September 10, against Colombia in Barranquilla. What’s next for Scaloni’s men?
After these two games, the players coached by Lionel Scaloni will quickly return to their respective teams, hoping not to miss any immediate game due to injury, since that could take them out of the next call-up, which is in the short term: Why? Because next October, more precisely on the 10th and 15th of that month, the ‘Albiceleste’ will play again and again in the Qualifiers: on Thursday the 10th against Venezuela as a visitor and on Tuesday the 15th, against Bolivia at home. Will it be at the Monumental or will what the coach proposed in the press conference end up being a fact and the Scaloneta will be able to play in the interior of the country? For those games, as revealed by the coach himself, they hope to count on the return of Lionel Messi among those called up, who has not been against Chile or Colombia due to injury.
After these matches, there will be one last ‘window’ of qualifiers in 2024, against Paraguay in Asunción and Peru at home on November 13 and 18, respectively. Once these matches are over, there will be a long break and the competition will only resume in March 2025.
