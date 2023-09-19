The Argentine National Team is in a state of grace and everything is turning according to Lionel Scaloni’s plans. The Albiceleste team is the current champion of the Copa América, Finalissima and, obviously, of the World Cup after the one obtained in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This is added to the fact that it has one of the most complete teams in the world, team level, which appears to play in any stadium with the aim of imposing conditions and winning, something that was demonstrated in its last match against Bolivia at the height of La Paz by winning 3-0.
For the remainder of 2023, the team led by Lionel Scaloni has 4 pending matches for the South American Qualifiers that are divided into 2 FIFA Dates. The first of them will be against Paraguay at home and away against Peru while the end of the year will be very interesting with duels against Uruguay at the Monumental de Núñez Stadium and the visit against Brazil.
Despite this, it is already planning for 2024, whose main attraction is the Copa América to be held in the United States. In preparation for the maximum continental tournament, which will have 16 teams instead of 10 due to agreements between CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, the Albiceleste has the objective of organizing friendlies against European powers and candidates have already appeared to play two matches on the Date. FIFA in March next year which are England, France, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands.
Obviously, these matches will be played in Europe and this is something that can benefit Argentina since many of their players will not have to travel to South America as they always do for the Qualifiers. Those in the lead to face the current world champions are England and Portugal since both matches have a lot of history for the Argentine National Team. Regarding the English match, this would be played at Wembley, the home of “the Three Lions” while against the Lusos it could be the last opportunity that we would see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the same playing field.
Let us remember that in recent years, the CONMEBOL and UEFA teams have not faced each other regularly due to the emergence of the UEFA Nations League, mainly since it takes place on FIFA Dates. In addition, it is worth noting that at the end of the 2023/24 club season the Copa América 2024 will be played but also the Euro 2024, which will be in Germany.
Nothing is confirmed yet but the Argentine National Team has the possibility of having a very interesting 2024.
