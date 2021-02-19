The first date of the She Believes Cup that is being played in Orlando and it was nothing more and nothing less with the South American classic between Brazil Y Argentina. Those directed by Carlos Borrello fell 4-1 Against one of the world powers and despite the tough defeat the team left good feelings. The Argentine both converted him Mariana larroquette.

The game started even for both teams. Brazil, with Marta on the court, one of the best players in the world, and Argentina without its star, Estefanía Banini, who was no longer called up after the World Cup in France due to a confrontation with the coach.

At 27 of the first half, the central defender Aldana Cometti committed a penalty that helped Brazil to open the scoring through Marta, who then took advantage of the ball to take possession of the ball. Argentina, meanwhile, was sheltering trying to get out of the way to reach the rival area.

Argentine midfielder Lorena Benítez and Brazilian midfielder Marta, during the She Believes Cup match. (AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack)

In the second half, Borrello chose to make two changes to the attack, but at 47 Brazil extended the lead 2-0 after an excellent definition by Debinha, who not only had the numerical superiority but also in the game. Five minutes later, Adriana scored the third and the afternoon began to cloud for the National Team …

Far from taking shelter in the middle of the court, the Argentine national team with nothing to lose decided to play with pure touches and the goal came at 60, after a perfect center from Yamila Rodríguez so that Mariana Larroquette will head the discount.

🇦🇷Golazo from @Argentina against Brazil 🇧🇷 Start from the bottom, good opening by Huber and the center of Yamila Rodriguez behind the Brazilian defense. Larroquette never gave up the ball and managed to discount for the national team. The best of a flat match. pic.twitter.com/BesnvsIqs2 – Nico Valado (@nicovalado) February 18, 2021

🏆 #SheBelievesCup 🎙 Carlos Borrello in conference: “The important thing is to compete hand-in-hand with powerhouses and this is the time to do it so we can see how the team and the players are doing.” – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) February 19, 2021

In the last minutes, Brazil slowed down their pace of play, Argentina seized the ball but neither team could generate danger. However, with ten minutes to go, the Brazilians ended the match with a shot from outside the Ferreira area, which sealed the score.

Mariana Larroquette celebrates the goal against Brazil hugging Milagros Menéndez.

The next date for the Argentines will be Sunday 21 at 20 o’clock against Canada when they will seek their first victory in the competition.