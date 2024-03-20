The Argentine writer Magalí Etchebarne (Buenos Aires, 1983) has won the VIII Ribera del Duero Prize for Brief Fiction, with her work The life ahead, published by the Páginas de Espuma publishing house. The award, which was announced this Wednesday at noon at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, has a prize of 25,000 euros. The writers Fernanda Trías, Katya Adaui, Nuria Labari and Dahlia de la Cerda have been finalists. 1,114 manuscripts were submitted, 17% more than in the previous edition.

The book is made up of four long stories, which approach that diffuse border with the short novel, and which are crossed by some common elements and characters. And, above all, some themes, for example, mother, death, work and love. In fact, those four words formed, according to the author, the original title of the work. “After working on the stories for several years, writing and rewriting them, I realized that they revolved around those themes,” says Etchebarne, still reeling from the shock of winning the prize and the jet lag for traveling to Spain to receive it.

“Magalí's voice is absolutely different, fresh but at the same time very careful, very literary, capable of addressing complex topics with a lot of intelligence and humor, and an absolute ear,” said the president of the jury, the writer Mariana Enríquez. , during the presentation. “They are long stories that make the novel redundant, they display a world so rich and so varied that one has the feeling that there is nothing more to say,” she added. The jury, in addition to Enríquez, was made up of Brenda Navarro, Carlos Castán, the president of the Regulatory Council of the Ribera de Duero DO, Enrique Pascual, and the editor of Páginas de Espuma, Juan Casamayor.

The four pieces talk about two sisters who are preparing to throw their mother's ashes into the sea and assume the emotional remains of their existence. About two women united by work, one an erotic novel writer and another a copy editor, who travel to the Iguazú Falls with the desire to escape reality and come across the reality of suicide. From a group of friends over 50 years old who try to assimilate the passage of time, illness and the flight of their husbands. About a couple in crisis, belonging to the theatrical world, who tries to save their relationship to discover that conflict is the only thing that is perennial. “The stories form a family, but they can be read independently,” explains the author.

The award had been won in previous editions by Marcos Giralt Torrente, Guadalupe Nettel, Samantha Schweblin, Liliana Colanzi or Antonio Ortuño. The current winner studied Literature at the University of Buenos Aires and works as an editor in the fiction division of Penguin Random House in Argentina. Her work includes the book of stories The best days (The outskirts, 2017) or the collection of poems How to cook a wolf (We have the machines, 2023).

The story, king genre in Argentina

The genre of the story, which is often considered a lesser art in Spain compared to the novel, and generally garners fewer readers, is in Etchebarne's native Argentina something of a national product. “There the great writers have been short story writers, like Borges or Cortázar, so it is a genre on which there is a very positive, celebratory view, it is the king genre. It is the first thing most Argentines read, and that tradition has been radiating a lot of influence from the beginning,” says the author. Some stories, those of Etchebarne, that despite dealing with the deepest themes of existence do not renounce humor. “I see it as necessary to lower the decibels, I am very interested in that battle of writing which is not to become too solemn,” she explains.

The situation in the southern country is not, however, up for much comedy. “We are living in a very complex situation, with a lot of economic, social and political uncertainty. It is a constant bombardment of news about the measures, about the statements of President Javier Milei and those around him. There is a lot of frustration in relation to certain measures that are called adjustment, but which I believe are quite harmful,” concludes the author.

