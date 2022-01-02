The club indicated that the injured in Corona, along with Messi, are: Spanish full-back Juan Bernat, fellow goalkeeper Sergio Rico, and midfielder Nathan Petomazala.

Saint-Germain confirmed that the players “will be subject to quarantine, as stipulated by the laws of the health protocol,” according to what was reported by “France Press”.

The club had said earlier, on Sunday, that the analyzes conducted during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases of Corona virus among the players and one positive case among the employees, according to a statement on the club’s website.

The announcement that Messi and his companions were infected with Corona came before the meeting between Saint-Germain and the “Van” club, on Monday.