The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on March 9 at the Congress in Buenos Aires. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

The Argentine federal justice system has reopened two cases and has called Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to an oral trial. The Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, the last court before the Supreme Court, has resolved this Monday to revoke the dismissal of the former president (2007-2015) in two cases: one for alleged money laundering and illicit association through a family real estate company. and the management company of its hotels in Patagonia, filed in November 2021; and another in which she is accused of covering up the Iranians accused of being the ideological authors of the attack against the Israeli mutual fund in Buenos Aires (AMIA), which left 84 dead in 1994. An oral court had closed this case in October 2021 for not finding a crime.

The Argentine vice president, who faces the final stretch towards the presidential elections on October 22 away from the spotlight, will be tried again by a court after being sentenced in December 2022 to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office in another cause of corruption. In that case, as in those who returned to the scene this Monday, she has the appeal before the Supreme Court. Kirchner has not responded to the court decision against her, but she has announced almost at the same time that this Saturday she will participate in an event celebrating the reissue of a book about her husband, former president Néstor Kirchner, who died in 2010. The event has already been held. It seems similar to all his public appearances in the last year: with the country waiting for what he will say about a current issue.

The reopening of the Hotesur – Los Sauces case for trial will be the second oral and public trial that the vice president faces after the chaos that the first unleashed in the second half of 2022. On August 12 of last year, a prosecutor requested her imprisonment and sparked weeks of protests that paralyzed one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Buenos Aires. Kirchner’s neighbors had gone out to protest against her, and days after her supporters set up a camp where hundreds of people came to support her. For two weeks, there were street protests, demonstrations and clashes with police. It all ended on the night of September 1, after a man infiltrated the crowd and unsuccessfully fired a gun inches from his head. Three months later, the court found Kirchner guilty of defrauding the State in the awarding of 51 road works in the province of Santa Cruz, a Patagonian bastion of Kirchnerism.

In the case, the vice president had been charged along with her children Máximo and Florencia for alleged money laundering and illicit association through the management company of the hotels owned by the Kirchners in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, Hotesur, and the family real estate, Los Sauces. The case dates back to 2014, when Justice began to investigate the management company of the Alto Calafate hotel, one of the three owned by the Kirchners. The suspicion was that like-minded businessmen had contracted out their rooms for years as a covert way of paying bribes to the family in exchange for infrastructure contracts. The following year, the investigation into the family real estate company was added, for which Justice accused the vice president of leading an illicit association that laundered money from public works.

In the dismissal ruling issued on November 26, 2021, two of the three judges of the court argued that the facts on which the accusation of illicit association is based had already been tried in the province of Santa Cruz. Another argument was that there was no money laundering because, when the events took place, there was a law different from the current one, which favors the accused. Kirchner and his eldest son, deputy and head of Peronism in the province of Buenos Aires, will return to trial. The Chamber resolved that there are no elements to try his youngest daughter, Florencia, who was 12 years old when the alleged illicit association was formed.

Kirchner will also go to trial on charges of cover-up and treason. In 2017, a judge accused her of protecting the Iranian defendants in the AMIA case, the terrorist attack against the AMIA in 1994. Seeking the preventive detention of Kirchner, who was then a senator, the judge requested her removal, but was unable to obtain discussed in the Senate.

The former president had been denounced by a prosecutor named Alberto Nisman in January 2015. Four days later, Nisman was found dead in his Buenos Aires apartment in circumstances that are still unclear. The prosecutor denounced that the Kirchner Government signed a memorandum with Iran in 2013 that provided for joint cooperation in the investigation of the attack. Nisman said that the objective was to cover up the accused in exchange for the signing of bilateral trade agreements. The memorandum never came into force because it was not endorsed by the Iranian Parliament, and the defendants were acquitted in October 2021.

