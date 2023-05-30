Cristina Kirchner speaks at Plaza de Mayo during the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the coming to power of her husband, Néstor Kirchner, in Buenos Aires on May 25, 2023. Mario De Fina (AP)

“They want me dead or imprisoned,” wrote Cristina Kirchner in a long letter published this monday on their social networks. The former president of Argentina thus criticized the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to close the investigation on the attempted assassination he suffered, without going beyond the three material authors. The Public Ministry considered that there are no elements to attribute the financing and organization of the attack to an opposition political space, as Kirchner maintains, and sent the detainees to trial. “It is an act of consecration of impunity,” complained the vice president.

On September 1, 2022, Cristina Kirchner arrived at her apartment in Buenos Aires when a 35-year-old man named Fernando Sabag Montiel mingled with the crowd and shot her twice in the head. The weapon jammed and Sabag Montiel was detained by the protesters who were accompanying the vice president that afternoon. The police later arrested his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, 23, and weeks later Nicolás Carrizo, a friend of the couple accused of being a necessary participant in the failed attack. Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti prosecuted them for attempted murder. “I pulled the bolt back, and when I pulled the trigger it didn’t fire. In the midst of so much tumult and so many people, I was nervous,” Sabag Montiel recounted months later from jail. Kirchner never accepted that this trio, who survived by selling sugar flakes on the street, was capable of planning an assassination without support.

During the investigation, the vice president’s lawyers asked to investigate whether they had received external financing. They targeted an opposition legislator, Gerardo Milman, who was said by a witness to be aware of the attack before it took place. Milman is linked to the presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security during the Government of Mauricio Macri. The complaint also called for progress against a far-right organization called the Federal Revolution, popular for throwing torches against the Casa Rosada and marching against Kirchner with a representation of his head decapitated by a guillotine.

Prosecutor Carlos Rívolo, in charge of the investigations, said that the three detainees “did not receive any sum of money during the two years prior to the attack that would suggest that they had been financed to carry out an act like the one investigated here.” The evidence gathered, he added, “prevents the existence of an organization of any kind, political party or partisan, person or group of persons who have, in any way, financed, planned, covered up or contributed in any way with the accused” to attack Kirchner.

Photograph found on Sabag Montiel’s cell phone in which he poses with the weapon used in the failed attack against Cristina Kirchner. RR H.H.

The conclusions did not go down well with the vice president. “I have said it a thousand times: neither Capuchetti nor Rívolo wanted to investigate the assassination attempt and now they intend to close the investigation with a speed that they never demonstrated in any case,” Kirchner wrote. “The entire investigation was characterized by avoiding knowing the truth. It is plagued by witnesses who erased their phones, proof that it was destroyed without investigating its causes and motivations, and an obvious and desperate attempt to avoid finding the possible participation of third parties, financiers and instigators. As I have said, for CFK there is and will not be justice, neither as the accused nor as the victim”.

