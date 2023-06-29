Argentine justice suspects that Adrián Martínez Moreira is a serial impostor. He presents himself as the son of Paraguayans kidnapped by a police command of the dictator Alfredo Stroessner. Under that identity, he has managed to deceive both the Argentine State and real victims of the military regime that ruled the country between 1976 and 1983 for years. This Wednesday, Martínez Moreira was prosecuted as the alleged head of an illicit association aimed at falsifying evidence in criminal trials crimes against humanity in search of financial gain. The charges of false testimony, fraud and fraud against the public administration for 62 facts weigh on him and four other people. The Human Rights Secretariat of Argentina, complainant in the case, assures that the facts are many more and that if they are found guilty, they are entitled to an effective prison sentence.

“His real name is Matías Ezequiel López and he was born in 1993,” says the national director of Legal Affairs of the aforementioned secretariat, Federico Efrón, about the ringleader of the gang. According to his DNI, on the other hand, his name is Adrián Martínez Moreira and he was born in 1986. “It cannot be that someone invents facts, that he invents victims and that he tries to collect economic compensation that does not correspond to him. We are going to try to take him to trial”, affirms Efrón.

The director of Legal Affairs reveals that this is a very difficult investigation due to the very nature of the dictatorship, which acted clandestinely to guarantee impunity and prevent what happened to the kidnapped beings from being known. “Into that gray space he put false information,” he says. Among the evidence provided there are falsified federal court records and adulterated statements of real victims with fictitious names.

One of these statements was the one that allowed the researchers to start pulling the thread. Martínez Moreira testified in the case about the Condor Plan in 2013. To support his account, he fabricated a statement by Adriana Calvo, a survivor of a clandestine detention center whose harrowing testimony in the Juntas Trial was popularized in the film Argentina, 1985. Moreira said that Calvo had given the testimony that he was now citing before the German court in 1999, but it was false. The lie was not known until much later, because Calvo had already passed away at that time.

“Doubts and questions that were not clear began to arise. In the Secretariat we found a pattern that was common in different reparation law files: it involved a lawyer who appeared signing everything and not only files but injunctions for delays”, says Efrón.

All the sources consulted are surprised by the great ability of Martínez Moreira to deceive and gain the trust of his interlocutors. In 2014, he got a civilian judge to grant him the identity he claimed as his as the son of disappeared Paraguayan militants without having to present a DNA test. According to the account validated by the courts at that time, his parents were kidnapped in 1988 and he, when he was two years old, was appropriated by an Argentine soldier.

A subsequent investigation carried out by the specialized unit for child abduction cases contradicted this version. The data he had provided was false, the years did not match and they even found his biological sister, but Martínez Moreira opposed having a genetic test done that would have definitively buried the farce. Even unmasked, his attitude remained the same.

red herrings

“The most worrying thing is that until recently family members were contacted saying they had information. He has a great penetration capacity and he hurt a lot of people, ”says a judicial source who asks to remain anonymous. In the hope of obtaining some clue that would provide information about his loved ones, the relatives of the disappeared opened the doors of their homes and formed affective ties with him.

Other victims of the dictatorship came to him when they were seeking legal help. This was the case of Mario Bellene, the son of two militants who were kidnapped in April 1977 and transferred to the Mansión Seré clandestine detention center: Mario Valerio Sánchez and María Margarita Miguens. Her mother, pregnant with him, was released two days before she gave birth; her father is still missing.

In 2010 Bellene presented her file before the Justice to collect the reparation pension for children of the disappeared. Given the slowness of the process, after a few years she began to look for lawyers to see how it could be accelerated. Her query in a Facebook group was answered by Omar García, another of the defendants in the case, who told her that the lawyer Adrián Martínez Moreira would contact him. “Adrián called me and said that he knew me because he had been a plaintiff in the cause of my parents (parents) by the Human Rights Secretariat. I did not record it, but he told me so many things that are only in the file that I had no doubt that what he was saying was true, that a person from the Secretariat was talking to me, ”he recalls about that initial contact.

However, when investigating him, he discovered that he had complaints and that he had posed as the son of disappeared persons. Concerned, he alerted other colleagues and gave a note in which he recounted what had happened. “Three or four days after the note, Moreira filed a complaint with me saying that I was posing as the son of the disappeared and that I was presenting false documentation to collect the reparation. I was very worried, he made even my partner, with whom he had been with for three months, doubt me, ”he continues before confessing that he even thought about suicide. This Wednesday he celebrated the news of his prosecution. “I felt a terrible joy. The case against me is already closed, but these people keep trying to defraud colleagues, ”he warns.

“Part of his way of working is that in front of the person who denounces him he makes a countercomplaint to denounce the person who attacks him,” confirms Efrón, “it is his modus operandi to intimidate.” The director of legal affairs of the Secretariat of Human Rights gives as an example the complaint for sexual harassment that he filed against a lawyer whose signature he had forged “more than 50 times” or the one he filed against a victim of crimes against humanity who also he stood up

Efron says that it is the first time that the Ministry has faced a similar case, but he assures that they will not hesitate to act in the same way in the event of new fraudsters appearing who, by trying to obtain benefits that do not correspond to them, compromise the legitimacy of a State policy.

