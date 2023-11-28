Less than two weeks before the inauguration of the new Government of Argentina, the vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, suffered a new judicial setback this Tuesday. The Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires, a court of second instance, ordered the reopening of the investigation against Kirchner in what is known as ‘Money Route K’, which began ten years ago. This case, focused on money laundering maneuvers for which businessman Lázaro Báez was sentenced in 2021 to twelve years in prison, had been closed in June due to lack of accusers. The Chamber decided to revoke the dismissal issued then by Judge Sebastián Casanello, when he rejected the civil association Bases Republicanas, an NGO close to Macrismo, as a plaintiff.

The order to reopen the investigation was a split decision. Judge Eduardo Farah voted in the minority because he considered that the NGO was not “a party legally and constitutionally authorized to file a criminal complaint in the case” and therefore his request could not be granted. Judges Mariano Llorens and Pablo Bertuzzi, on the other hand, considered that it was pertinent. “The arguments presented by the plaintiffs in the appeal are sufficient to warn of the need to completely clear up the uncertainty presented by knowing the truth of the facts and the participation of the accused in this case,” Judge Llorens said in the ruling.

Republican Bases decided to appear as a plaintiff before Justice after the Financial Information Unit (UIF) and the Argentine Treasury (Afip) withdrew the accusation against Kirchner. The state agencies withdrew after an adverse opinion from the Prosecutor’s Office in which it indicated that the relationship between Kirchner and Báez was not sufficient to prove the leader’s participation in the money laundering operations investigated. Judge Casanello rejected this NGO as a plaintiff, but the Chamber approved it.

The case began in 2013 and much of the investigation has already been debated in court. In 2021, Justice found Báez guilty of laundering assets worth $60 million between 2010 and 2013, when his name was among the State contractors preferred by Kirchnerism. Báez was then the owner of Austral Construction, a company based in Santa Cruz, the province that was the political bastion of Kirchnerism, which made him a millionaire thanks to juicy state contracts. A higher court confirmed Báez’s guilt but reduced the sentence to ten years. The Justice Department also condemned Báez’s children, the repentant Leo Fariña, and a group of financiers for this reason.

The investigation against Kirchner for his alleged connection to these money laundering maneuvers, however, never prospered. “I had nothing to do with these maneuvers, neither directly nor indirectly,” the former Argentine president (2007-2015) defended herself when she was summoned to testify. In her opinion, the Prosecutor’s Office highlighted that it was undeniable that Kirchner and Báez had a “close and direct personal relationship,” but considered that this was not enough to maintain the accusation against her. Now, the investigation against Kirchner must begin again.

The new political winds blowing in Argentina have reached the Justice Department, which usually adapts to them quickly. This Thursday’s ruling is the second setback that the vice president has received in two months from the courts. In September, the Federal Court of Criminal Cassation, the last court before the Supreme Court, also resolved to revoke the dismissal of the former president (2007-2015) in two other cases: one for alleged money laundering and illicit association through a family real estate agency and the management company of its hotels in Patagonia, archived in November 2021; and another in which she is accused of covering up the Iranians accused of being the ideological authors of the attack against the Israeli mutual fund in Buenos Aires (AMIA), which left 84 dead in 1994. An oral court had closed this case in October 2021 for not finding a crime.

Starting next December 10, Cristina Kirchner, 70, will not hold any public office nor will she have the immunity she enjoyed until now as vice president. However, none of the cases opened against her are firm. The most advanced is what is known as Viality, in which a year ago she was sentenced to six years in prison for fraud against the State. In the ruling, which has already been appealed, the court maintained that it had found certainty of “an extraordinary fraudulent maneuver that harmed the pecuniary interests of the national public administration.” According to prosecutor Diego Luciani, the total defrauded from state coffers amounted to 1,000 million dollars through irregularities in the awarding of 51 road works in the province of Santa Cruz.

The other major case against the former president is the one known as Corruption Notebooks, based on the Oscar Centeno’s notebooks, the former driver of Roberto Baratta, who was an official at the Ministry of Federal Planning during Kirchnerism. The former president is being prosecuted as the alleged head of an illicit association. Even if she decides to stay away from the political life of Argentina, the judicial front predicts that the spotlight will continue to be on Kirchner in the coming years.

