The Argentine justice ordered to investigate “alleged crimes” of the Government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuelawithin the framework of the “principle of universal justice,” official sources reported this Friday.

The decision was made by the judges of Chamber I of the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires, who, in their ruling, which was accessible Efeindicated that “it is appropriate to assume the universal jurisdiction and extraterritorial jurisdiction of the judicial bodies of the Argentine Republic for their due judgment.”

The investigation was promoted in 2023 by the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, following complaints filed by the Argentine Forum for the Defense of Democracy (FADD) and the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), which seek to determine “if human rights violations were committed in Venezuela with evidence of crimes against humanity by the Venezuelan security forces against the opposition,” the FADD reported.