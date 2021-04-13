The Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, in December 2020. Juan Ignacio RONCORONI / EFE

The Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, already has one less account in the courts. The First Chamber of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber decided on Tuesday, unanimously, the dismissal of all. the defendants in the case called “future dollar”, among them, in addition to the vice president, the current governor of Buenos Aires and five years ago Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner allowed herself, on March 4, a fierce telematic allegation before the judges who have now closed the case. He accused the courts of having contributed to the electoral victory of Mauricio Macri in 2015 and refused to request the dismissal: he demanded that the members of the court apply “the law and the Constitution.” The former president and now vice president knew that in this cause she had everything to win. Your situation is much more. complicated in other summaries referring to his enrichment and that of his family.

The cause of the “future dollar” closely fits what is often defined as “lawfare,” or the use of justice for political purposes. The complaint was filed by macrista parliamentarians just before the second round of elections in 2015 and the instruction corresponded to the late Judge Claudio Bonadío, a personal enemy of Fernández Kirchner. In its ruling, the court criticized the investigation. In a private opinion, Judge Ana María Figueroa was especially hard on Bonadío: she stated that she had incorrectly denied defense evidence and that her investigation was “incomplete and discretionary.”

The origin of the matter is in an operation of the Central Bank (another of the defendants was its current president, Miguel Pesce) for which almost 17,000 million dollars were sold in the future. The various contracts had to be settled months later, between February and July 2016. The agreed sale price was 10.8 pesos per dollar; when the terms expired, the real price was considerably higher and investors did a great deal at the expense of the Central Bank’s reserves.

The Court of Cassation based its ruling on an expert opinion commissioned by the Central Bank itself (and rejected at the time by Bonadío) according to which the sale of dollars in the future did not cause a loss to the entity, with benefits both in 2015 and in 2016. In addition to that, the magistrates affirmed what was quite obvious from the beginning: that it is not up to the judges to judge economic policy decisions.

