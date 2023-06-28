María Kodama in Buenos Aires (Argentina), in April 2016. Ricardo Ceppi (Getty Images)

Justice has put an end to the last soap opera of Argentine literature. The legacy of Jorge Luis Borges already has an heir: the nephews of María Kodama, his widow and executor, have been declared legal representatives of the work of the most important writer of the 20th century. Kodama had died on March 26 without leaving a will, and the succession of her husband’s inheritance kept the cultural world awake for three months. Translator, professor of Literature and companion of Borges for two decades, she Kodama married the writer a few months before his death, in 1986, and since then she has been a tireless guardian and promoter of his work around the world. Kodama had announced many times that her successor would be even stronger than her. Her death without designating a chosen one was a surprise.

Daughter of a Japanese chemist and an Argentine, María Kodama was born in March 1937 and studied Literature. She specialized in Anglo-Saxon literature, a passion she shared with Borges, who taught the subject at the University of Buenos Aires. Her first meeting with the writer was never clear: she used to say that she “bumped into” him on the street when she was about 16 years old, although she began to hang out with him at university. They traveled the world, translated and wrote together, and were married in 1985 by proxy at the Argentine consulate in Asunción, Paraguay. By then they lived in Switzerland, where the writer died and was buried. They had no children, and Kodama, who was reserved with her own life, had no known relatives either.

On April 3, almost a week after his death, one of his close friends asked the Court to declare his inheritance vacant. Fernando Soto, his lawyer in some of the many lawsuits that he promoted in defense of Borges’ work, asked that a curator be appointed for the estate. “In honor of that friendship, out of admiration for his person and in order to protect the work of Borges and María Kodama herself, I am making this presentation before the Justice,” he wrote before the request he filed in court, in which also clarified that, from conversations he had had with Kodama, he knew that he had a brother who died in 2017 and that he did not have any descendants either. The next day his five children appeared.

Mariana, María Belén, Matías, Martín and María Victoria Kodama, this last lawyer for all of them, appeared before the judge on April 4, who on June 16 decided to name them “universal heirs” of María Kodama’s legacy, as best she could. confirm this newspaper from sources close to the family.

The Kodama thus inherit the legacy of one of the most important writers of the 20th century. The son of a lineage of soldiers who fought for Argentine independence and poets who emigrated from England, Jorge Luis Borges was born in 1899 in Buenos Aires. That origin marked all his literature. The city of migrants that extends to his pampas, the game with the erudite or apocryphal quote from the canon of Western literature, and the place of man among the infinite possibilities of the universe were his recurring themes. Poet, essayist and storyteller of the fantastic, Borges preceded the generation of the Latin American boom.

One of its great virtues, the writer Ricardo Piglia recalled, is that while writers such as García Márquez or Julio Cortázar had migrated to Europe, Borges demonstrated that he could be universal without leaving Buenos Aires. Nominated for a Nobel Prize between 1967 and 1970, the committee of the Swedish Academy rejected him on the grounds that he was “too exclusive or artificial in his ingenious miniature art.” But that ingenuity that turned literature into a game that appeals to the reader, always with new references, made him a fundamental writer. Based on the succession they inherit from Kodama, they will be in charge of that legacy until 2056.

