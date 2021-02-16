Diego Maradona was indisputably one of the most important people to emerge from this inexhaustible Argentine pool of world-renowned personalities. I believe that this phenomenon enables us to conjecture, among other things, the existence in the Argentine soul of a kind of thirst for exalted glory that would drive many compatriots to excel in their chosen vocational area. However, this high desire for transcendence, if not accompanied by other valuable qualities, also contributing to the desired result, can lead to a sham.

The “being Argentine” would be traversed, to a greater or lesser degree, by that sublime imprint of standing out, or even of feeling like a genius. Paradoxically, the word “ignorant” constitutes an anagram of the word “Argentine”. Let us now see, in a hypothetical and humorous way, the differences that exist between a representative of that “Argentine being” that we will call “Him” and a figurative group of geniuses.

Geniuses have made great contributions to humanity. He also contributed, but only at home.

He, like geniuses, believes he is always right. The difference is that they have.

He, like geniuses, possesses a great imagination. The difference is that they use it to conjure up transcendent ideas, and He uses it to bore their environment.

They have an extraordinary narcissism… Of course! Because they glimpse, deep down, that they are destined to leave an indelible mark on the world. He also has an extraordinary narcissism, but no one can explain why.

Information made geniuses wise. It made Him knowledgeable. Time also contributed to making them wiser. It made Him more insufferable.

Their arguments are taken into account all over the world. His, or his closest relatives.

They consecrated their lives to their exciting vocations. He, with his life, excited those around him.

In the discussions the geniuses oppose knowing what it is about. He objects even though he doesn’t know what it is about.

They, with the data correctly stitched together, developed complex theories and transcended their time. He, with the data, produced simple nonsense.

Geniuses are loved by people for their contributions: they are loving. He is delinquent: he owes us his brilliant work.

. Jorge Ballario

OTHER LETTERS

The rapid entry into force of the Code of Criminal Procedure

Fearful after hearing from the “accountant” (or prosecutor) the “semicolon, the one who is not kidding himself”, the players (or corrupt) who could “be discovered and imprisoned” in hiding (to which the politicians) resort to tricks in order not to be sent to “Berlin” to pay for their clothes. From a simple “ask hook”, to change the rules or to try to change the “counter” to start counting again. Quick to delay causes, Kirchnerism does not “deMoreau” in the “I ask for the hook” and put into force articles 366, 367, 368, 369, 370 and 375 of the new Criminal Procedure Code, which allows to review sentences even when they had confirmed in the SCJN.

“Free stone for all my companions …”.

Mario Andeguz

False doctor: outraged by the lack of controls

In the case of the false doctor Ignacio Martin, all citizens do not get out of their stupor and indignation at the absolute lack of control and reliable verification of the university degree as a doctor, control of the enabling registration that accredits him for the exercise of the profession issued by the Medical Council of Córdoba, specialization courses approved for 4 years, medical practices, proof of pertinent and verified documentation that prove their trajectory and training. This reveals that the mandatory follow-up protocol was not respected at all by those responsible for public health, given that the young pseudo-doctor deceived and defrauded the authorities of the Ministry of Health, members of the COE responsible for medical personnel and prevention measures and health in the face of the pandemic, which had to control the professional practice in the clinic guards.

The clever swindler quickly became the boss of the COE, deciding who should be hospitalized, who could comply with quarantine at home, what medication to take or stop taking, who were possible carriers of the virus, etc, etc. All in a diabolical game of regulating the lives of hundreds of people who, in their despair at the pandemic, trusted that the pseudo-young, folksy and talkative doctor with his wisdom could cure them of the plague. Where is and where was the omniscient, omnipresent Argentine State that does not control the gears of its pseudo protection machine?

Graciela Bauducco

Ask them to invite Moyano’s daughter to explain her method

Hugo Moyano has publicly expressed his disagreement with a court resolution that obliges his daughter Karina to return the sum of US $ 436,700 and $ 600,000, which had been reimbursed after being seized from them. The argument used by Moyano is that his daughter “breaks her ortho labura by joining sleeve by sleeve”.

We are millions of Argentines who for many decades have used the same system as Mrs. Karina and we have not been able to reach those figures. It would be good, then, if the authorities of the Faculty of Economic Sciences, the Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the City or other institutions of similar characteristics invite Karina Moyano to speak in their classrooms in order to illustrate in detail what is the secret to achieve your successes. It would be an important contribution for professionals, teachers and students who have not been able to find in the texts what Moyano’s daughter has been able to carry out so skillfully.

Dr. Gabriel C. Varela

“Citizens are tired of promises”

Some causes of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire. Decaying economy and high inflation. Working class unemployment. The history of humanity shows that the only ones that last in time are the poor, the humble. The powerful build castles, and maintaining them costs them effort, time, and money; not so the poor man, who with little maintains his humble home and his family.

I wonder what the result would be if a president, before implementing a social policy, lived together for a month in the house of a worker, whether in the puna or in the plains, without electricity or drinking water, without supermarkets nearby, what if he gets sick to get to a medical center he will have to do it on the back of a donkey. Will you learn anything from living this experience?

With a full belly and a full pocket, anyone can teach how to live, before doing so they should try their own medicine. If the leaders declared that they would not run for a new term during the present, I am sure they would have the support of the entire political world, because it is easier to continue than to start. Citizens are tired of hearing promises, we long to see realities, but the good ones …

At 63, I can hardly wait. But I think of my grandchildren and I cry just thinking that if nothing changes, sad will be their fate. If our ship is weakened and also its crew, it is better to weather the storm and not face it, because any wave can send us to the bottom.

Abel Nicanor Cuyupari

