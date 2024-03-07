Ester Cunio is a 90-year-old Argentine who remembers perfectly and with pain the drama she experienced five months ago and how she was saved from being held by the group. Hamas.

That morning, two Hamas attackers entered his house in the Kibbutz Nir Oz during the terrorist group's assault on Israel on October 7. They took eight of his relatives hostage, two of them, his grandchildren, who remain captive in Gaza.

That morning they knocked on the door, entered and asked Ester where her family was, to which she responded: “I don't have a family. You do not see? Go and check the house.”

The woman skipped the group dinner she had had hours before with 19 relatives, a group of Argentines who lived in Israel in the 1980s.

“You come with me, there won't be any people left here. “All this is going to be fire,” they told him. She said it was difficult to communicate because they spoke different languages; them, Arabic and she in Hebrew, which she did not master. “I speak in Argentine, in Spanish,” she told them.

Thanks to Messi

Messi scores against the Netherlands Photo:AFP Share

“What is Argentina?” asked one of the attackers.

“Do you watch football? “I am from where Messi is from,” Esther said without imagining that this revelation would save her.

“Messi! “I like Messi!” was the young man's reaction.

The attacker immediately grabbed her shoulder, gave her his rifle and they took a photo. In the image, Ester is seen sitting, wearing a black and white dress and V-shaped fingers. He is hooded, with a Palestinian flag embroidered on his shirt, and one finger raised.

“Then they left,” says Esther in a documentary about the massacre, Voices of October 7, focused on Spanish-speaking survivors, produced by the organization Fuente Latina and directed by Tony Hernández.

“Now I hope that if he (Messi) knows that I mentioned it and because of him I was saved, now I would ask for my grandchildren who are locked up.”, I would ask you to please pray for God to send it to him. Let him try to get them out, because they are kids worth gold,” says Esther.

SPORTS WITH THE NATION OF ARGENTINA (GDA)

More sports news