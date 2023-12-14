The Minister of Security of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, deleted a message from her social networks in the which reported the repeal of a decree that provided changes in the official custody of former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023).

The content of this repeal also does not appear in the daily Official Gazette of Argentina and has been described as a “press operation” by the former president himself, whose departure from Argentina to move his residence to Spain had been speculated.

“Only the doubt that the journalistic operation based on a tweet (sic) that was deleted from the networks may have sown, determines me to suspend the activities I had planned. A trip and a conference do not change my life,” added the former Argentine president until December 10.

Alberto Férnandez cancels a trip to Europe

Alberto Fernández assured in several messages published this Thursday on his social networks that he will not move his residence outside the South American country.

“I clarify that it is not in my mind to settle outside of Argentina or have residence in another country,” said the former president, who also announced the suspension of his trip to Europe in the coming days, where a conference and other activities were planned.

EFE