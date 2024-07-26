Javier Milei’s government has ruled that information regarding the president’s dogs is not of public interest and, therefore, access to it is restricted. The issue of his pets is a sensitive topic for the far-right president, who has become upset or emotional on various occasions when asked about his “four-legged children,” as he considers his mastiffs. Everything that is known about them is surrounded by an aura of intrigue, such as the death of his first dog, called Conan, and the alleged telepathic contact that he maintains or maintained, through a medium, with the dead animal. Today it is not even clear whether Milei lives in the presidential residence with four or five of the Conan clones that he had made in the United States.

The mystery will probably continue, thanks to a ruling by the Treasury Attorney’s Office, the body that heads the State’s legal corps. After various presentations made within the framework of the Law of Access to Public Information —aimed at finding out how many dogs live in the presidential villa in Olivos, what expenses they incur, how the recently built kennels were financed, among other things—, the general secretary of the Presidency, Karina Milei, asked the Attorney General’s Office to issue a statement. The president defines his sister Karina as “the boss” and has said that she and the dog Conan are the only ones who did not betray him during “the most horrible events” of his life.

Attorney General Rodolfo Barra responded with a 12-page opinion. “There may be cases in which access to information is requested in which in no way are issues of public interest linked to state activity and its control involved,” he warns. “On the contrary, as in this case, the respective legislation does not protect information that falls within the private sphere of the official or magistrate, especially when the request for information seeks to enter a typically domestic sphere.”

Barra, a former Supreme Court judge, concludes that the information related to Milei’s dogs is of a “private and family nature,” “has no public relevance” and that, therefore, “it should not be disclosed under the aforementioned law.” He also adds that “the very banality of the issue requires not only the rejection of the request but should also lead to reflection on the unnecessary, useless and inconsequential expense (material and personnel) that, for the Treasury, this type of request causes.”

Strikingly, the attorney’s opinion includes a response to the requests for information submitted to the Executive: it states that “the competent areas of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Nation reported that the expenses linked to the conditioning of the sector […] to be used for kennels and/or those related to the care and maintenance of pets were not paid with funds from the National Treasury.”

Conan is cloned

The importance of dogs in Milei’s life was always publicized by him. In addition to repeatedly declaring that he considers his pets as “little children,” he dedicated his victory in last year’s primary elections to them and had five dog heads engraved on the presidential baton. According to the unauthorized biography Crazyby journalist Juan Luis González, Milei adopted the English mastiff Conan in 2004. Everything indicates that the dog died in 2017, although the president never admitted it in public. From then on, as described in the biography and confirmed by people close to him, Milei was linked – through his sister – with a medium who supposedly communicated with the deceased animal..

“Is it true that you have a telepathic conversation with Conan?” EL PAÍS asked Milei a year ago. “Yes, they also say that my dogs are my advisors and they are fabulous, because look at everything I achieved in terms of results,” he replied. “But then you talk to Conan?” this newspaper asked again. “What I do behind closed doors is my problem. And if he is, as they say, my political advisor, the truth is that he wiped the floor with everyone,” the then candidate replied.

Before Conan’s death, Milei had preserved genetic material from the dog and, thanks to an expenditure that would have been around 50,000 dollars and the services of the American companies PerPETuate and ViaGen Pets, in 2018 she obtained four or five clones of the mastiff. He named them after economists he idolizes: Murray (after Rothbard), Milton (after Friedman), Robert and Lucas (after Robert Lucas). The fifth animal, of which there are no known records and which has never been seen in public, Milei calls Conan, like the original.

“What difference does it make if there are four dogs, five dogs or 43 rabbits? What is the difference?”, the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, was annoyed when he had to answer about Milei’s pets last April. Now, with the ruling of the Treasury Attorney’s Office, the Government can try to close the matter. “If the president says there are five dogs,” Adorni said then, “there are five dogs and that’s it.”

