The Argentine government on Friday positioned itself against holding new elections as a way out of the political crisis in Venezuela following the elections of July 28, which according to official results declared Nicolás Maduro the winner and in which, according to Argentina, there was fraud.

“It is clear that we consider, I have already said it here, we consider who was the winner of the elections and We have a clear position on this and we do not see any reason for there to be new elections in Venezuela.“said today the spokesman for the Argentine Presidency, Manuel Adorni, in his usual press conference at the Casa Rosada (headquarters of the Executive).

Reactions to the crisis in Venezuela

Argentina was one of the first to call the results of the National Electoral Council “fraud” and “scam” (CNE) in Venezuela declared Maduro the winner, and last week officially recognized the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, as the “undisputed winner” of the elections.

The Argentine government’s position regarding new elections comes shortly after the Brazilian president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva suggested on Thursday two possible solutions to the post-election crisis in Venezuela: the formation of a coalition government that includes members of Chavismo and the opposition or the holding of new elections.

The latter proposal was rejected by Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, as well as by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said he does not see it as “prudent” to call for new elections now.

Meanwhile, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suggested a “national front” for Venezuela like the one that occurred in Colombia in the 20th century, in which liberals and conservatives took turns in power as a “transitory” step towards a “definitive solution” to the crisis, in an idea similar to that suggested by Lula regarding a coalition government.

For his part, a White House spokesman said yesterday that Washington believes that the winner of the elections was the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, according to the minutes obtained by the majority opposition bloc, and again called for respect for “the will” of the Venezuelan people so that there is a “transition back to democratic norms.”

After the elections in Venezuela, The governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have begun talks to find a solution to the crisis, a mediation effort that has the support of, among others, the United States.

