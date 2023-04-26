The Argentine peso is under fire. It has lost 10% of its value against the dollar since Monday, after two frantic days in the markets. The Government of Alberto Fernández accuses the “right” of a speculative attack orchestrated from various fronts. Economy Minister Sergio Massa even threatened to bring those responsible to justice. From the opposition they asked the Casa Rosada “not to invent conspiracies to justify their own failures.” The spirits are altered when the economy is leaking.

The price of the dollar is the thermometer of the health of the Argentine economy. Minister Massa took office in August with the mission of preventing an uncontrolled depreciation of the peso and its other side, inflation, from skyrocketing. Since then, the peso has lost 40% of its value and accumulated inflation was 62% in just eight months. This Monday, the markets opened with a dollar at 442 pesos. On Tuesday, it was sold at 495 pesos, despite the intervention of the Central Bank in the money tables. The fall of the peso accelerated from the third week of April, after the inflation data for March: 7.7%, reaching 104.3% year-on-year.

Massa is running out of weapons. The Central Bank’s reserves are at a minimum and its interventions in the market are not to the liking of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Today there is only one seller of dollars, the State, and many buyers. The political scene, meanwhile, makes noise. The president, Alberto Fernández, announced last week that he will not seek re-election in the October general elections, as former president Cristina Kirchner demanded, and handed over the administration of the economic crisis to Massa.

The atmosphere definitely became rare during the weekend, in the run-up to a start to the week that, as anticipated, would be very difficult for the weight. The Argentine representative before the IMF, Sergio Chodos, denounced that economists close to the opposition had asked the IMF that there would be no more financial aid for Argentina. Alberto Fernández took the gauntlet this Tuesday, during a joint press conference that he held at the Casa Rosada with the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. “What Chodos says is true. It is a permanent practice of the Argentine right. They have always gone abroad to speak out against the popular governments and now they do so once again. And what do they ask for? They ask that they cut off our credit and that they demand more adjustments for the Argentine people. We are working with Minister Massa and we are going to overcome it”, said the president.

At the worst moment of the day, when the dollar was close to 500 pesos, Massa warned from Twitter that he would bring to justice those responsible for “rumors, versions and false reports” about an imminent devaluation of the peso. The economists referred to by Chodos are two former ministers of the Government of Mauricio Macri, Alfonso Prat Gay and Hernán Lacunza, and the former president of the Central Bank during that Government, Guido Sandleris. The three came out to answer the accusations. “Take charge of the inflationary and social disaster that you have created instead of lying and trying to embarrass others,” Prat Gay wrote. Lacunza, who is working on an economic program for a possible opposition administration starting in December, asked that “they not invent conspiracies to justify their own failures.” Sandleris warned that Fernández still has eight months left in the Casa Rosada and “the economic crisis is getting worse.” Another former Minister of Economy of Macri, Nicolás Dujovne, recommended looking at “inflation”, rather than the price of the dollar: “The Government promises a reduction in the coming months that, unfortunately, will not happen. Underestimating the fiscal deficit and issuing uncontrollably (2020/2022) was not free”.

In the financial market they reject any conspiracy theory and also point to inflation. “In an economy where the nominal is at 8% per month, if a variable is ironed for two or three months, it is 30% behind. That happened to the free dollar. It is scary because it goes up by ten pesos, but we are in line with the speed with which the economy is moving,” says a source in the sector who requests anonymity. “The government underestimated the problem of the drought,” he adds. “We all said last year that a lot of money was going to be missing. If the political directive continues to be not to devalue, we would have to wait for them to do something at some point, because if you run out of dollars you will have to devalue without liking it”.

Negotiations with the IMF

The magnitude of the drought is at the center of the government’s strategy to ask the IMF for a new lifeline. This year 20,000 million dollars in agricultural exports will stop entering, a very hard blow for a bankrupt economy. Massa said on Tuesday that he had already notified the Fund “of the restrictions that weighed on Argentina.” “We are going to change in the rediscussion of the Program” of adjustment signed in January 2022, he added. The expectation of the Government is that the Fund advances by the middle of the year the disbursements foreseen until December, some 11,000 million dollars.

The Fund took note of the seriousness of the situation of its main debtor and from Washington tried to calm the storm. “He staff The technician continues to work with the Argentine authorities to strengthen the economic program agreed with the country in the context of the very severe drought,” said a spokesman, who described the exchanges between the technical teams as “constructive.” Argentina throws itself, once again, into the arms of the IMF.

