The Argentine National Disability Agency, under the Ministry of Health of the Government of Javier Milei, described people with different degrees of disability as “Idiots”, “mental weak” and “fools” In a resolution published last month in the Official Gazette of the Nation and that had broad diffusion this Thursday.

The terms appear in the Annex of Resolution 187/2025 of the National Disability Agency (Andis), which defines the ´Medical criteria´ To measure labor disability, a requirement provided since September 2024, by Decree 843/2024, for whom they receive non -contributory pensions.

Under a section entitled «Mental delays», Classify people of “idiot”, “imbécil” or “weak mental” -which can be “deep”, “moderate” or “mild” -, according to their level of disability, and determines that “it corresponds to those who present deep or greater mental weakness.”

Seven Argentine human rights organizations and representing people with disabilities, among which are the Civil Association for Equality and Justice (ACIJ) and the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), filed an administrative claim on February 3 in which they asked the Andis to the urgent repeal of the norm "for violating the rights of persons with disabilities."









In the claim, they affirm that the resolution “attentive flagrantly against the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, International Treaty with Constitutional Hierarchy in our country (Law 27,044), putting fundamental human rights at serious risk.”

The lawyer of the rights program of people with disabilities of Acij Agostina Quiroz explained to Efe that these expressions “reproduce and They reinforce historical prejudices that exacerbate the discrimination of people with disabilities “, and considered that” it is particularly problematic that it is the State who uses those speeches, since it is precisely the one who must fight them. “

Social model

Civil society organizations also indicated that the State Measure “disability” resorting to medical criteria that do not know “the social model of disability”, taken by the Convention.

Quiroz said that the resolution reproduces “the medical model of disability, which was already overcome by the social model.”

«According to this model, disability is understood as the interaction between characteristics of the person and barriers present in its environment, so the focus on it is not put in its ´Deficiencia´, nor is it intended to be ´normalized ‘through medical treatments (as the medical model does), but the focus is placed on the community and in the state, which must be transformed to ensure full participation of people with disabilities, ”added the lawyer.

A statement from ACIJ, issued on February 7, said that «There are no ‘invalid’ people To work, but all can do it to the extent to them the support they require ».

On the impact of the measure on the lives of thousands of people with disabilities who live in the country, Quiroz said that “language and modes” in which it refers to “other people have concrete impacts both in collective (in policies, in practices and cultures), as individual” related to the construction of the identity of the subjects.

«The fact that the public administration continues to use these terms to refer to certain people It generates serious damage To them and their families, as well as society as a whole, by reinforcing stereotypes and attitudinal barriers that threaten the construction of more just and inclusive communities, ”he concluded.